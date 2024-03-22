Bulawayo man arrested for theft of ZEDTC cables valued US$700

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo has arrested a man (51) after finding him with Zesa cables worth about US$700.

The arrest follows a tip off that Jonathan Mapfumo was dealing in copper without a licence, in Emakhandeni suburb.

In a statement, Bulawayo Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said: “At around 4:00 am, the detectives raided Jonathan Mapfumo’s place of residence but same was not located. A few moments later the accused person arrived driving a silver Toyota Regius.”

Nothing was found at his house, said the Inspector.

“The vehicle and the accused were taken to the station where the vehicle was thoroughly searched leading to the recovery of a black crane scale which was under the drivers’ seat and a white sack containing assorted copper cables was also recovered under the back seat”, said Inspector Ncube

Mapfumo failed to produce a permit that allowed him to possess the copper leading to his arrest.

Insp Ncube said, “Upon being interviewed, the accused stated that he acquired the copper cables from some people whom he could not identify. He further pointed out that the copper cables were destined for South Africa.”

The recovered copper cables weighed 38, 5 kilograms with a value of US$770.

Insp Ncube said those who vandalise ZEDTC cables should seriously consider trying other legal business avenues as the long arm of the law is now hovering over their heads.