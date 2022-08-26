Bulawayo, Matabeleland South endorse ED

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF Bulawayo province has endorsed President Mnangagwa as its sole candidate in next year’s harmonised elections and the party’s First Secretary and President ahead of its National People’s Congress slated for October. The Congress will be held at the Robert Mugabe Square in Harare from 26 to 29 October. The ruling party held its Bulawayo provincial inter-district meeting on Wednesday at Davies Hall’s during which it endorsed President Mnangagwa’s candidature, among other resolutions.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial secretary for information and publicity, Cde Archie Chiponda, said the decision was unanimously adopted by the party’s provincial structures. “The province endorses that Dr ED Mnangagwa is confirmed as the sole candidate for the position of the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF at the 7th National People’s Congress,” he said.

“Zanu-PF Bulawayo province resolved unanimously and enthusiastically to support and endorse President Mnangagwa as its sole Presidential candidate for the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections.”

Matabeleland South Zanu-PF provincial chairman, Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu, also said they have already taken a position to confirm President Mnangagwa’s candidature although the provincial structures are yet to meet to officially declare that position. “We have already taken a position to endorse President Mnangagwa as the sole candidate in the 2023 harmonised elections and the party’s First Secretary and President ahead of our 7th Congress in October. However, the provincial inter-district meeting will come up with the resolution,” he said.

Elaborating, Cde Chiponda said the resolution to endorse President Mnangagwa was among others to be taken aboard when various thematic committees discuss a range of issues at the National People’s Congress. The resolutions include the review of land levies and pegging of civil servants’ salaries above the poverty datum line.

“We resolved that the party, through the Government, provides a healthy working environment for the informal traders, and that vocational centres be revived and re-oriented,” he said.

“The party through Government to review examination fees to enable all students to write examinations. It was noted that the party’s constitution should be adhered to at all times and its provisions be strictly respected with no compromise.”

The province also agreed that all vetted war veterans should promptly get their remunerations and assist the elderly in its structures aged above 65 to get monthly allowances for their upkeep.

“The party adopted the resolution that we should assist residents staying in derelict flats with proper accommodation facilities. The party through Government to intervene in the issues of title deeds for high density suburbs,” said Cde Chiponda.

“We resolved that disabled and vulnerable persons get first preference during input distribution and that corruption on the BEAM scheme be addressed promptly.”

On health issues, he said it was partly resolved that all clinics should operate on 24-hour basis with maternity fees being reviewed while all disabled and disadvantaged children should get free education up to tertiary level. On the land issue, the party adopted the resolution that land fees/ levies be reviewed with each administrative district having commercial land for agricultural projects.

“We adopted the resolution that all farming inputs be distributed on time, 99-year leases be availed and the 40km radius Presidential declaration be implemented,” said Cde Chiponda.

Other resolutions are that the party should be more visible in civic space while the PVO Bill should be fast-tracked to check on NGOs operations. The party also agreed that candidature for parliamentary and council positions should be occupied by an individual not more than twice. It was also agreed that the party should come up with a sub-committee to monitor the implementation of Government projects with an employment quota in parastatals.

The party adopted the resolution for the establishment of Zanu-PF’s own television to broadcast its programmes. The resolutions were read before all the wings comprising the main wing, war veterans of the liberation struggle, women’s and youth league. Zanu-PF Matabeleland North chairman Cde Richard Moyo said they are yet to meet as a province.

The Congress will draw delegates from the Central Committee members, National Consultative Assembly, Women’s League national executive, Youth league executive members, National Council of the War Veterans League and provincial executive members.

Others include District Co-ordinating Committee executives and one district executive chairperson per party district drawn from either the main body, Women’s League, Youth League or War Veterans League.

The party constitution in Article 5, Section 25, states that the party shall convene an ordinary Congress once every five years. The Zanu-PF party constitution in article 5 Section 23 provides that, there shall be a National People’s Congress, which shall be the supreme organ of the party.

The 7th National People’s Congress, will elect the President and First Secretary of the party who will represent the party as the presidential candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections and elect Central Committee members, among other issues. – @mashnets