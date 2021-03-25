Bulawayo Poly receives IT equipment

The Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Hon Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu (right) presents a laptop to the Bulawayo Polytechnic Principal Mr Gilbert Mabasa at a local hotel last week

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO Polytechnic College has received a donation of information and technology equipment as part of the capacity-building support to all seven Polytechnics that offer training in refrigeration and air conditioning.

Presenting the donation of laptops and LCD projectors at a local hotel last Friday, Minister of Environment, Climate and Hospitality Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said it was over and above the previous donations of refrigerant recovery machines, manifold gauge sets, pinch-off tools, vacuum gauges, vacuum pumps, charging scales, leak detectors, recovery cylinders, compressors amongst other equipment.

“My ministry will continue to source for more tools to assist in the training of refrigeration and air conditioning (RAC) practitioners to enable the country to meet its obligations under the Montreal Protocol on reduction in the use of substances that deplete the Ozone Layer and the greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said the ministry through the National Ozone Unit is implementing the Hydro-chloro-fluoro-carbon (HCFC) phase out Management Plan and the Hydro-fluoro-carbon (HFC) phase down Programme in line with the provisions of the Montreal Protocol.

The minister said this is symbolic because it comes just a week after Parliament approved the ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.

“Under the HCFC phase out management plan and the HFC phase down programmes, the ministry is assisting in the training of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning practitioners in collaboration with the country’s seven Polytechnics that offer courses in refrigeration and air conditioning.

“The training focuses on training technicians in good refrigeration practices as well as safe use of refrigerants such as Hydrocarbons.

Hydrocarbons are being adopted as they are environmentally sound replacements for HCFCs and HFCs. Assistance has been given to polytechnics in the form of tools, equipment and capacity development,” he said.

The ministry said it was in the process of donating the same equipment to Masvingo Polytechnic, Mutare Polytechnic, Kwekwe Polytechnic and the Midlands State University.

“I urge the Polytechnics to make good use of the equipment which comes at a time when virtual communication has taken centre stage in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said the mainstreaming of climate change in development planning and budgeting is under the flagship programme of the National Adaptation Planning (NAP) process.

The NAP provides an opportunity to reduce vulnerability of communities to the impacts of climate change whilst also facilitating for climate change mainstreaming in relevant development planning frameworks.

“One of the important pillars of the NAP process is capacity building under which a research programme has been designed to train members of the Provincial Development Committees for all provinces who are important pillars for the integration of climate change in development planning by means of a research programme.

“To successfully roll out this training and research programme and enhance the contribution of the research and academic sector in national response to climate change, my ministry is partnering with seven State universities namely, the National University of Science and Technology, University of Zimbabwe, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Midlands State University, Great Zimbabwe University, Bindura University of Science and Technology and Lupane State University,” he said.

Mr Gilbert Mabasa, the Principal of the Bulawayo Polytechnic College, acknowledged the gesture from the ministry.