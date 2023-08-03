Bulawayo Polytechnic, gateway to fortune

Mbuso Ndhlovu, [email protected]

IT was a teary affair at the recently held Bulawayo Polytechnic Graduation and Prize Giving ceremony.

Tears of joy – a momentous occasion for the graduands, soon to be proud graduates.

“Womandla” (woman power) it was as Mrs Chiedza Masanganise, the principal, ever the luminary, led the academic procession together with the guest of honour, Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Raymore Machingura.

Deputy Minister Machingura described the occasion as historic and exciting, especially for the pioneering 24 Binga Polytechnic graduates. A regal Mrs Masanganise, joined by her colleagues from sister institutions of higher education all over the country, ably displayed why her college is such a shining star.

From the ushers, security, lecturers and non-teaching staff to the students, everyone associated with Bulawayo Polytechnic took it upon themselves to extend courtesy to visitors, of which I was one. I had to be there for my niece. She needed support especially in her vulnerable state as an expecting lady who could not miss the occasion for anything.

But with the attitude of everyone present, I certainly should not have been worried. It sounds journalese but Bulawayo Polytechnic offers illimitable opportunities especially with the new Education 5.0 which encourages local solutions to problems through innovation.

Mrs Masanganise described the achievements that she and her “dream team” of teaching and non-teaching staff have made due to Education 5.0 which enables the application of knowledge and skills to produce goods and services so as to reduce imports.

Students are taught how to be innovative and create job opportunities for themselves and others.

Several companies have been formed by Bulawayo Polytechnic students, past and present, with the help of the college and its partners.

Such companies are involved in the hotel and tourism sector, beauty and related products, engineering services, information technology, food and beverages as well as printing and packaging.

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira, in a recent interview with Sunday News, said Education 5.0 is a five mission model of teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialisation, established to move the nation forward towards an innovation-led and knowledge-driven economy.

It speaks to utilisation of local resources for social and economic development.

Arguably the best innovations from Bulawayo Polytechnic students was the cellphone application which enables physically handicapped individuals to operate independently as they switch on electric gadgets or even open doors. Another innovation is a one-way digital application meant to make electronic transactions easier and quicker. The application named PayCode has been successfully tested in paying church offerings via cellphone.

With such developments, it is expected that the country will save money while actively tackling the unemployment rate that pushes many youth to drugs.

In the 80s and 90s, the Zimbabwe Foundation for Education with Production (Zimfep) encouraged the learning of creative subjects such as Woodwork, Metalwork, Dressmaking, Agriculture, Technical Graphics and Building. The interest in the curriculum led to the formation of small scale companies by ex-students and some of them still exist especially in the construction sector. Building brigades in the high density areas and school uniform manufacturers are some of the Zimfep success stories.

Innovation hubs and industrial parks that have been established at all colleges and universities under Education 5.0 have turned out to be spectacularly successful. The drinks, water, agricultural products, machinery, hair and skin food, clothing from such colleges as Kaguvi, Lupane State University, Chinhoyi, Madziwa, Mkoba, Gweru Polytechnic, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, Bindura, Mutare, Speciss, Harare Institute of Technology, United College of Education, School of Mines, Catholic University, Zimbabwe Open University, Ezekiel Guti, Hillside, Nust, UZ, Women’s University, Africa University, Solusi,Great Zimbabwe University, Bondolfi, Kwekwe Polytechnic, Harare Polytechnic, Morgenster and Esigodini among others, can rival any established company.

The human capital development and innovation under the National Development Strategy 1 is being fulfilled and the enthusiasm portrayed by the graduates at Bulawayo Polytechnic was promising. There was self-belief and eagerness to move out to the world and implement what the college inculcated in them. The confidence and zeal could be felt as it sliced through the air pregnant with expectation as the class of 2023 stood tall sharing their success story.

“Life is one big road with lots of signs. So when you’re riding through the ruts, don’t complicate your mind. Flee from hate, mischief and jealousy.

Don’t bury your thoughts, put your vision to reality. Wake up and live!” sang reggae maestro Robert Nesta Marley and all our 2023 graduates can still take that message to heart as they carry the Bulawayo Polytechnic flag high in contributing to national development as they build their fortunes.