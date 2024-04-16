Bulawayo Shutdown fever hits the streets with Groove on the Wheels

Showbiz Writer

Excitement is mounting as the Groove on the Wheels Roadshow gears up to hit the streets on Thursday, to promote the highly anticipated Bulawayo Shutdown show.

With a mission to engage communities, showcase talent, and generate buzz, this mobile extravaganza promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers in the city.

In a press statement, event organisers said all was set for the road shows which will be rolled out in different neighbourhoods.

“The roadshows are designed to bring the spirit of the upcoming Bulawayo Shutdown show directly to the people. They are being held in partnership with our sponsors, Pacific Cigarette Company, Mr Sinkwa, Slice Pizzeria, Supermed Pharmacy, Ja’Dijo, Dube legal Practice, DTL Records, Urban Moon, Coast Guards Security, Shane Security, and X-Mo Squad,” organisers said.

They added: “By taking the party to the streets, shopping centres, bars and clubs, parks, and public spaces, we aim to create a vibrant atmosphere and connect with audiences on a personal level.”

The first roadshow on Thursday will see people partying in Gwabalanda (Maplanka), J Themba, koChigumira, Emakhandeni, Woza, Mawunga, Luveve 5 (koMpofu), and Cowdray Park. Later in the day, a mega bash will be held at the most hip joint in the city, koSamuriwo.

Organisers said at the heart of the Groove on the Wheels roadshow is the music.

“A line-up of talented DJs and performers including those performing at the Shutdown will be on-board, ready to pump out the tunes and get crowds moving.

“From chart-toppers to underground gems, crowds should expect a diverse mix of genres and styles to cater to all tastes.”

More than just a showcase of music, interactive games, giveaways, and opportunities to win tickets to the main event will ensure that everyone gets involved and has a chance to be part of the excitement, organisers said.

More areas set to be visited include the Bulawayo CBD, suburbs – Northend, Queens Park, Romney Park, Burnside, Hillside, Morningside, Bellevue, Southworld, and Parklands. The tour will go as far as Gwanda, Plumtree, Filabusi, Mawabeni, Inyathi, and Ntabazinduna.

By taking the show on the road and bringing the party to the people, organisers are harnessing the power of music to unite, inspire, and entertain.

“The festivities will reach their peak at the Bulawayo Shutdown gig, set to light up the Queens Sports Grounds on April 27. An impressive roaster of artistes hailing from Bulawayo, complemented by talents from Harare and South Africa, eagerly awaits to enthrall the audience with electrifying performances.

“Among the performers are Kwesta, Aymos, Murumba Pitch, Djembe Monks, Bazooker, Boy Nino, Mzoe 7, Levels, Ribhe, Fantan, Enzo Ishall, Killer T, Saintfloew, and Winky D. On the DJ line-up are Eugy, Mzoe, Nospa, Liz, and Fifie. The show will kick off at 1PM.”

Tickets for the Shutdown event went on sale yesterday, with organisers introducing a delivery service for attendees residing within a 5km radius of the CBD. Advance tickets have been pegged at $10, VIP $30 and VVIP $50.