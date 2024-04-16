Hwange District independence preps on course, 5000 expected to attend

Villagers from Chidobe and different stakeholders at the Hwange district Independence Day celebrations preparatory meeting

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

PREPARATIONS for the Hwange District Independence Day celebrations to be held at Chidobe Business Centre outside Victoria Falls are underway with the local organizing committee continuing to mobilise resources.

About 5 000 people are expected to attend the event.

Government started rotating the hosting of national events in 2022, which saw Bulawayo hosting the national Independence Day celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium for the first time since 1980.

Last year’s national Independence Day celebrations were held in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central with Manicaland hosting this year’s edition in Murambinda.

In line with the decentralisation trajectory, Matabeleland North province also introduced the rotational Independence Day commemorations with Binga District set to host the provincial event on Thursday at Manjolo Business Centre.

Chidobe will host Hwange district’s edition on the same day with hundreds of people from across Hwange expected to attend.

The rotational hosting of national events is symbolic of the Government’s inclusive development agenda and is in line with President Mnangagwa’s policy of leaving no place and no one behind.

Preparations are underway and various stakeholders are currently meeting at Chidobe Primary School where subcommittees are giving an update on progress so far.

Work is underway to prepare the venue at the Chidobe grounds with plans underway to ensure reliable electricity and water supply for the day.

The resource mobilizing committee is making a follow up on various corporates who pledged different provisions including meat, water, tents and other food items.

Villagers are also mobilizing donations, which should be delivered tomorrow Wednesday.