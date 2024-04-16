Vusa Mkhaya’s unexpected encounter with Bundesliga champion, Xabi Alonso

Mbulelo Mpofu

ON Sunday, for the first time since 2012, the Bundesliga had a new champion: Bayer Leverkusen who broke their “Neverkusen” spell, and on hand to celebrate that was Zimbabwean singer and songwriter, Vusa Mkhaya, who revelled at meeting the man at the helm, Xabi Alonso.

In an exclusive interview, Mkhaya best known for being a member of the award-winning vocal trio, Insingizi detailed his meeting with Alonso.

“I met Alonso at Hotel Bayerischer Hof Munich where I was having breakfast and we started chatting about this, that, and the other football-related issues. I’m not a football fanatic but only watch big games like the European Champions League, World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, and Highlanders. I am not an every weekend/mid-week football crazy fan,” he said.

Mkhaya’s love for football has shone brightly, leading to him penning a song for his beloved Bosso. The song is titled, “Highlanders (EkaMatshobana)” and features South African muso, Freddie Gwala.

The encounter between Mkhaya and Alonso serves as a reminder of the unifying power of football, bringing together individuals from different backgrounds and interests. Mkhaya’s meeting with the Bundesliga champion undoubtedly left him with cherished memories and further inspiration for his artistic endeavours.

As Mkhaya continues to captivate audiences with his musical talents, this unexpected encounter with a football icon adds another fascinating chapter to his life’s journey, intertwining the worlds of music and sports delightfully. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu