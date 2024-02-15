Bulawayo’s own Arthur Evans to host NAMA22

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

THE National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) are back for their 22nd edition, and the excitement is building up as the big day approaches.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place next Saturday at ZITF Hall 3 in Bulawayo, the cultural heart of Zimbabwe. And who is better to host this grand event than one of the city’s own, Arthur Evans, a TV personality with international acclaim and local appeal.

Evans, who has hosted many global events and was the first media personality from Bulawayo to have a show on DStv, shared his feelings about being chosen as the master of ceremonies for the biggest awards in Zimbabwe.

“This opportunity is extra special and reminds me of how far I’ve come and how far we’ve come in the arts industry in Zimbabwe. I’d like to think that I was chosen because I bring international experience mixed with local flavour to everything I do. I know the pressure that comes with it, but I’m ready for it,” he said.

He also expressed his pride in representing his hometown and fulfilling his dreams.

“Last year my manager said to me, ‘If you really want it, believe you can have it and we will make it happen!’ Now it’s happening. Hosting this event shows me that dreams do come true, and Bulawayo has another reason to celebrate!”

Evans did not mince his words when he talked about the importance and significance of the Namas for the arts community in Zimbabwe and beyond.

“The Nama ceremony is the equivalent of the Oscars! These awards are the apex in the arts in Zimbabwe. For someone to be nominated means that they reached the top of their craft. This is not a game! This is not a gimmick! This is not for the hype!” he exclaimed.

He added: “If the world wants to know who is making waves in the Zimbabwe arts industry, they have to look at the Namas. They are the country’s benchmark.

“The Nama ceremony is our Grammys, our Tonys, our Golden Globes, our BET Awards — all rolled into one, tailor-made for Zimbabwe to shine to the world.”

Evans promised to deliver a fun and memorable show for the attendees and viewers, saying that they should expect fireworks.

“People know me from ZBC Main News, World Sports, and the corporate world, having hosted hundreds of events across the country. Those close to me know that I like to have fun. I want Zimbabwe and the world watching online to have fun as we celebrate those excelling in the arts,” he said.

He also hinted at his preparations, saying, “How will I do that… well I’m in the kitchen cooking… Can you smell what the ACE is cooking.”

The organisers of Nama22 also issued a press statement, expressing their excitement over the selection of Evans as the host.

“With Nama22 over the horizon, there is reason for excitement over who the next superstar host for the Nama will be. With the esteemed awards returning to the cultural hub of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, it’s only right to have one of KoBulawayo’s greatest TV Personalities, Arthur C.

“Evans, who boasts a great deal of event experience and hosting abilities that have led the National Arts Merit Awards to handpick him to be the Nama22 Main Show host,” the statement read. —@TashaMutsiba