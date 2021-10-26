Bunjira praises Bosso vision

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Caps United and Zimbabwe winger Alois Bunjira has praised Highlanders’ vision and hailed the club for its sound administration structures.

Bunjira met Highlanders’ chairman Johnfat Sibanda at the Bosso officies in Bulawayo and said he got to learn a lot about the country’s oldest football club.

“I was at the Highlanders FC offices in Bulawayo and met with the club’s chairman. I also visited the club house and was briefed about plans that are already in motion for the place, the rehabilitation of several fields, boreholes and all.

I must say I was very happy with the club’s vision going forward and the Sakunda Holdings partnership. Life looks bright for Bosso,” said Bunjira.

Years back, Bosso was more than just a football club, as they incorporated several sporting disciplines like volleyball, rugby, karate and basketball.

“Highlanders are onto something here. I won’t be surprised to see a club as big and rich as Orlando Pirates in the very near future,” Bunjira said.

Just last month, Highlanders and Dynamos got a ‘kiss of life’ from energy company Sakunda Holdings through a three-year US$5.3 million sponsorship deal.

The financial package is expected to assist Bosso and DeMbare meet their expenses and obligations to run their clubs in a professional manner. — @FungaiMuderere