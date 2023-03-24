Bus operator, wife robbed of US$18K and car

Peter Matika, Online Desk

Police in Zimbabwe are concerned with the spike in cases of carjackings, as well as armed robbery cases.

This follows a series of vehicle thefts, particularly Honda Fit models that were stolen from car parks across the country this past week.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said two of the cases were recorded in Bulawayo on the same day.

“On 17 March 2023, police in Bulawayo recorded a case of theft of a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number, AEB 4619, which was stolen from a car park in Pumula East, after the complainant (24) had parked it for overnight safekeeping on 16 March. Another Honda Fit vehicle, registration number, AEV 5490, was stolen along Basch Street, between 10th and 11th Avenue in Bulawayo. The complainant (57) had parked it before going to work at Mhlahlandlela Complex,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

Yesterday a couple from Rushinga Mashonaland Central province was robbed of US$18 091 and a vehicle.

Police confirmed the incident on their Twitter page:

“Police in Rushinga are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 23/03/23 at around 0030 hours at Konje Village. Four unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol, axe, and iron bar, attacked a transport operator and his wife before stealing US$18 091 cash, a Toyota Probox vehicle, registration number AEO 3090, and two cellphones. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station” read the statement.

