Carl Joshua Ncube, the comedian with swagger

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IF ever there was a man who would make people laugh while also equally excelling in his other portfolios, that would be the funny man, Carl Joshua Ncube.

As people flaunted their National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) gongs during the week, Ncube, a bona fide graphic designer told Chronicle Showbiz how happy it made him feel when he saw creatives flex their gongs which were designed by him.

“As the designer of this prestigious trophy (Nama gong), I approve. The #NAMAGongChallenge saw winners this year flexing their Namas, something that I designed (trophy and certificates) in 2006 if my memory serves me right,” he said.

Ncube has a special bond with the Namas as he has in the past, directed the event, performed in it and won a couple of gongs.

Below is a rundown of some of Ncube’s designs that you likely did not know about:

Nama trophy. The rings on the ZBC logo. Sakunda Brand Architecture. Live motion graphics at award ceremonies. Graphics at Miss Tourism World pageant held in Harare. Zimsun Adverts and branding 2004-2008 before transition to African Sun. Inaugural Zimbabwe Music Awards graphics. Nyaminyami – first animated short film at Zimbabwe International Film Festival. Studio 263 opening graphics plus reEditing episodes for foreign stations. Training a whole group of celebrities on monetising influencer marketing before that was even a thing.

The comedian who alludes to himself as an old man is also an author, celebrity chef and a consultant. – @MbuleloMpofu