CCC MPs ejected and barred from Parliament for rowdy behaviour
Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter
NATIONAL Assembly representatives from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) were ejected from Parliament and barred for four sittings for rowdy behaviour during the swearing-in ceremony this Thursday afternoon.
Parliament is holding a swearing-in ceremony at the new Mount Hampden building for new nine National Assembly representatives who were elected during the December 9 By-Elections were sworn in this afternoon.
The representatives were sworn in terms of Section 128 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which provides that before a Member of Parliament takes his or her seat in Parliament, the Member must take the Oath of a Member of Parliament in the form set out in the Third Schedule.
In a post by the Parliament of Zimbabwe on its X (formerly Twitter page) the four were ejected for “unparliamentary behaviour.”
“Members of the CCC have been ejected from Parliament and barred for the next 4 sittings for unparliamentary behaviour, having caused disturbances during the swearing-in ceremony of new members,” posted the Parliament.
The National Assembly Representatives who took their oath are Nketa Constituency’s Cde Albert Mavunga (Zanu-PF), Cowdray Park Constituency’s Cde Arthur Mujeyi (Zanu-PF), Bulawayo South’s Cde Raj Modi and Lobengula-Magwegwe’s Mr Chitura Tendayi Nyathi (CCC).
For Matabeleland North, Cde Phathisiwe Machangu (Zanu-PF) who won the Lupane East seat and Cde Chineke Muchimba (Zanu-PF) from Binga North were sworn in.
In Matabeleland South Cde Thusani Ndou (Zanu-PF) National Assembly member for Beitbridge West and Cde Scot Sakupwanya (Zanu-PF) for Mabvuku Constituency were sworn in.
Comments