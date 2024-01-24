Chamisa’s mishandled leadership: a history of the CCC’s downfall

Grace Zvavamwe, Correspondent

WITHIN Zimbabwean politics, the collapse of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is a prime illustration of leadership errors, with Mr Nelson Chamisa bearing a large portion of the blame. The CCC’s demise can be directly linked to Mr Chamisa’s dubious leadership abilities, which were demonstrated by an unsettling concentration of power and a string of poor decisions that caused the party to descend into internal warfare among various factions.

The collapse began when Mr Chamisa monopolised the leadership role, silenced critics and threatened the democratic values the CCC claimed to support. Alternative viewpoints were suppressed as a result of Mr Chamisa’s consolidation of power, which was in opposition to the ideals of inclusivity and democratic decision-making. In addition to silencing dissenting voices, this concentration of authority undermined the democratic foundation that the CCC professed to represent.

This concentration of power not only marginalised dissent but also eroded the democratic fabric that the CCC claimed to embody.

From the very beginning, Mr Chamisa’s approach to leadership in the CCC set the stage for a pronounced sense of centralisation within the party. As he assumed a role that flooded all facets of the organisation, the perception took root that he held sway over every decision, fostering an environment where alternative voices were not only drowned out but actively discouraged.

The consequence of this perception was a palpable erosion of the democratic principles that the CCC purported to champion. Rather than being an inclusive coalition for change, the party became synonymous with its leader, Nelson Chamisa, to the extent that some astute observers on social media coined the phrase “Chamisa Chete Chete” to encapsulate the prevailing narrative. This nickname, which translates to “Chamisa Alone,” not only symbolised the leader’s perceived dominance but also underscored the party’s departure from the collaborative and participatory ethos it initially aimed to embody.

The repercussions of this concentration of power manifested prominently as internal dissent began to take root within the CCC. In the lead-up to the August 2023 general elections, Mr Chamisa found himself under scrutiny, accused of sidelining seasoned party members who had long been influential figures within the CCC. Esteemed individuals such as Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, Charlton Hwende, and Job Sikhala, who had once played pivotal roles, were now labelled as sellouts against Chamisa, their voices marginalised, and their relevance within the party diminished.

Chamisa’s proclivity for replacing the old guard with a cohort of new faces further exacerbated the perception of a leader-centric approach within the CCC. This strategic overhaul resulted in the emergence of what seemed like a one-man band, where a select few, notably Gift Siziba, Takudzwa Ngadziore, and others, became his so-called blue-eyed boys. This favoured group of unquestioning loyalists not only led to a death of diversity in perspectives but also stifled the democratic process within the party. The sidelining of experienced figures in favour of unquestioning adherents signalled a departure from the party’s initial promise of being a coalition that embraced a wide spectrum of voices and perspectives.

The ramifications were clear — a growing internal rift and the erosion of the democratic foundations that the CCC had aspired to uphold.While CCC projected an image of a democratic force offering superior leadership, the reality was far from it. Internal polls ahead of the Nomination Court were marred by irregularities, and confusion prevailed during the submission of nomination papers. Chamisa’s imposition of candidates in various areas, coupled with chaos in Bulawayo and Gwanda due to late candidate submissions, further showcased the erosion of democratic principles within CCC.

Moreover, Chamisa’s election strategy enveloped in the cloak of “strategic ambiguity,” ultimately proved to be a double-edged sword for the CCC. The ambiguity, rather than fostering a sense of security and resilience against potential infiltration, created an atmosphere of discontent within the party’s membership. Members voiced concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding the strategic decisions, leaving them in the dark about the direction and objectives of the CCC. Chamisa’s leadership suffers from a distressing lack of clarity. His party’s lack of a clear constitution led to accountability problems and a chaotic leadership landscape. This strategic ambiguity concealed his leadership deficiencies, casting doubts on his party’s capability to govern effectively. It has even paved the way for the rise of Sengezo Tshabangu as a dominant and all-powerful figure within the opposition.

In an unexpected twist to the post-election narrative, Tshabangu, CCC’s interim secretary-general, came into play injecting fresh turmoil into the party dynamics. Tshabangu’s arrival ushered in a wave of recalls, each recall acting as a catalyst that intensified internal divisions within the party. These recalls became emblematic of the struggles and conflicts that had been festering beneath the surface, threatening to rupture the once-united front of the opposition.

The blame for this upheaval can be traced back to Chamisa, who, as the leader, had a direct hand in the selection and imposition of these recalled members onto the party’s leadership. The act of hand-picking and imposing individuals on the party rather than allowing an organic, democratic process to unfold became a source of contention. As Chamisa’s influence loomed large over the party’s internal workings, the recalls fuelled accusations of favouritism and exacerbated the perception that the CCC had deviated from its democratic ideals.

This series of internal reshufflings not only weakened the party’s cohesiveness but also cast a shadow on its credibility, transforming the CCC from a promising alternative to a faction-ridden entity grappling with its own internal contradictions.

Chamisa’s leadership during the tumultuous period of recalls further underscored his inability to take a decisive stand for the party. Instead of addressing the internal challenges head-on, Chamisa resorted to a passive approach, choosing to express himself through social media by sharing Bible verses rather than offering concrete solutions or reassurances to the recalled members. This lack of decisive action not only left the affected individuals in limbo but also contributed to a perception of leadership indecisiveness within the CCC.

Far from cultivating trust and unity, Chamisa’s secretive approach sowed seeds of doubt regarding the party’s internal structures and decision-making processes. As the election strategy remained veiled in mystery, questions arose about the inclusivity and fairness of the electoral procedures. The opacity surrounding strategic decisions not only strained the trust between party leadership and members but also raised doubts about the CCC’s commitment to upholding democratic principles. Inadvertently, Chamisa’s attempt to safeguard against potential threats through strategic ambiguity resulted in the erosion of internal cohesion, leaving the CCC vulnerable to internal dissent and external scepticism.

Furthermore, this lack of transparency and open communication on strategic matters had a detrimental impact on the party’s electoral standing. Voters, sceptical of the CCC’s ability to govern with transparency and accountability, were left questioning the party’s commitment to democratic ideals. Mr Chamisa’s secretive stance inadvertently undermined the CCC’s electoral prospects, as the electorate sought parties that not only promised change but also demonstrated a commitment to openness and inclusive governance.

As speculations abound regarding a potential new political venture under Chamisa’s leadership, there arises a pressing need to reflect on the pivotal lessons drawn from the downfall of the CCC. The impending political endeavour, if materialised, demands an unwavering commitment to robust structures and strict adherence to constitutional principles. Drawing inspiration from the enduring model of the ruling party, Zanu-PF, Chamisa must recognise that a successful political entity necessitates more than charisma; it necessitates a foundation built on organisational integrity and procedural adherence.

Chamisa’s leadership, or lack thereof, has precipitated the opposition’s plunge into disarray, resulting in a characterisation as a disorganised and ineffective entity. The responsibility for this predicament squarely rests on his shoulders. In moving forward, the era of strategic ambiguity must yield to a renewed focus on clarity and strategic planning. Chamisa needs more than mere rhetoric; he requires a well-defined plan, transparent leadership, and an unwavering commitment to genuine democratic principles. Rebuilding the trust he has lost requires a departure from the past approach and a commitment to forging a political movement that not only captures the zeitgeist but endures the test of time. Only through such a transformation can Chamisa hope to redeem his political standing and lead a movement that resonates with the aspirations of the Zimbabwean populace.