Chibuku Super Cup makes return after temporary sport suspension

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

DESPITE the cancellation of the ZPC Kariba and Harare City tie owing to Covid-19 cases in their camp, the Chibuku Super Cup will still make a return today with Yadah taking on Caps United at the National Sports Stadium.

The cup competition had been halted by the Government’s move to suspend all sporting activities early this month. The Chibuku Super Cup tournament was one of the football activities allowed to continue together with the Cosafa Cup preparations.

The Harare pool sees Dynamos topping the charts with 11 points followed by Caps United with seven points, while Harare City and ZPC Kariba are tied on six points, with Yadah on five points and Herentals anchoring the group with two points.

The top two teams in each group will proceed to the quarter-finals, with Group A winners set to face the runners-up in Group C, which is led by Cranborne Bullets on five points, followed by Black Rhinos and Tenax on four points while Manica Diamonds are on three points.

In Group B, Chicken Inn are on seven points together with Highlanders, but top the log with a superior goal difference while Bulawayo City and Bulawayo Chiefs have a point apiece.

Group D leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars are the only side with a 100 percent record at the halfway stage of the group games. They lead the group with nine points followed by FC Platinum on six points. Triangle and Whahwa have a point each.

A total of 72 goals have been scored after 24 matches in the Chibuku Super Cup with FC Platinum’s Rodwell Chinyengetere topping the goal scoring charts with four goals.

From the 72 goals scored, six have been from the penalty spot, while four have been own goals. Only Chinyengetere managed to score a hat-trick while seven players have managed to score braces.

Godknows Mangani (Yadah) Farai Mugumwa (Tenax), Denver Mukamba (Ngezi Platinum), Shadreck Nyahwa (Dynamos), Valentine Kandonzvo (Ngezi Platinum), William Manondo (Harare City) and Bruno Mtigo (Ngezi Platinum) being the players that have scored braces.

Chinyengetere opened his account with a hat-trick against Whawha on match day one before scoring his fourth when they faced Triangle in their second encounter.

The surprise name on the top scorers’ list is Tenax striker Farai “Gudo” Mugumwa, who has three goals, including a brace against Manica Diamonds. Mugumwa has been with Tenax since its formation in 2009, playing in Division Two all the way up to the Premier Soccer League.

FC Platinum’s Silas Songani and Caps United’s Ishmael Wadi have also found the back of the net thrice in the competition.

The competition has only seen two red cards, with FC Platinum defender Gift Bello getting his marching orders in their tie against Ngezi Platinum Stars, while Joe Nyabinde saw red in Bulawayo Chiefs’ 2-2 draw against Bulawayo City. — @innocentskizoe