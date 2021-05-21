Chibuku Super Cup winners to pocket US$75 000

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Winners of the Chibuku Super Cup will pocket US$75 000 in prize money paid in local currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.

Runners-up will walk away with US$50 000 and the two losing semi-finalists will each get US$25 000, while losing quarter-finalists will get US$15 000.

The 10 teams that fail to go past the group stages will each receive US$7 000.

According to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, the Premier Soccer League must pay the prize money within seven days after the end of each stage of the tournament.

Each team will be allowed a minimum of five and maximum of 12 substitutes on the bench, but a maximum of five substitutes may be used during a match.

Defending champions Highlanders get their campaign underway against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso beat Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in 2019 to lift the trophy before the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out the country’s sporting season last year.

If Highlanders win the tournament this year, they will become the first team to successfully defend the Chibuku Super Cup since its return in 2014.