Chicken Inn missing three key players ahead of Bulawayo Chiefs derby

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

CHICKEN INN FC have three key injury concerns going into their Castle Lager Premier Soccer derby tie against Bulawayo Chiefs FC at Luveve Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking at the club’s weekly press conference on Thursday, Chicken Inn coach, Prince Matore said they will have to cope with the absence of the trio.

“We have three players injured ahead of this game. Midfielders Richard Hachiro, Shepherd Mhlanga and George Majika are all out for the next game.

“We are playing a derby so what is important is to maintain focus because these are two teams that know a lot about each other,” said Matore.

Bulawayo Chiefs on the other hand will be without suspended striker Obriel Chirinda.

Chirinda is excluded after accumulating three yellow cards which warrants a one-game suspension. The forward picked cautions in games against Black Rhinos, Caps United and FC Platinum.

Other suspended players for this weekend’s games are FC Platinum’s Hagiazo Magaya and Hamilton Makainganwa from ZPC Kariba.

-@innocentskizoe