23 May, 2022 - 10:05 0 Views
Chief Mabhikwa dies in car crash The late Chief Mabhikwa

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

YOUTHFUL Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane District in Matabeleland North Province has died.

Family spokesperson, Mr Donald Khumalo, confirmed Mabhikwa’s death in a brief interview a few minutes ago.

He said Chief Mabhikwa died after a car accident along the Bulawayo Victoria Falls Highway at around 10PM on Sunday.

“It’s true, unfortunately, Chief Mabhikwa has died. We are in mourning as a family. Details from the family say he was involved in a collision with a haulage truck around 10PM along the Bulawayo Victoria Falls Highway,” said Mr Khumalo.

“He was later on rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane where he died.”

Born Nichodemus Vusumuzi Khumalo, Chief Mabhikwa was installed in 2012 at the age of 19 six years after the death of his father Edwin in 2006.

More details to follow . . .

