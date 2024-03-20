China supports total sanctions removal on Zimbabwe

President Mnangagwa meets Vice Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Jiang Xinzhi at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Gibson Nyikadzino, Harare Bureau

China stands ready to support Zimbabwe for the total removal of Western sanctions, the defence of its sovereignty and the pursuit of strategic security interests, visiting Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s senior official and Vice Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Cde Jiang Xinzhi, said yesterday.

Cde Jiang, who is leading a delegation of Chinese officials, met President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday where they held a closed door meeting.

The visit is a consolidation of the cordial relations between Zimbabwe and China, which were upgraded in 2018 when President Mnangagwa went to China on a State visit.

Both countries have categorically stated that they are close friends who will always stand by each other.

Yesterday, Cde Jiang also engaged Zanu-PF Chairman, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and some Politburo members at the party’s national headquarters in Harare.

He spoke about the importance of strategic cooperation between Zimbabwe and China.

Cde Jiang said the historic win by Zanu-PF in last year’s harmonised general elections should cement the consensus of the countries’ leaders, Presidents Mnangagwa and Xi Jinping.

“Zanu-PF had a historic win in last August’s elections. Zimbabwe and China now need to follow up on the consensus of our two leaders because China and Zimbabwe are good friends,” said Cde Jiang.

“We stand with Zimbabwe in calls for the comprehensive removal of sanctions, defence of its sovereignty and the pursuit of security interests.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1980, we stand ready for cooperation with Zimbabwe in mining, agriculture and infrastructure development. We are committed to friendship between China and Zimbabwe, and the considerable contributions towards party-to-party exchanges.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri praised Cde Jiang for his timely visit as Zanu-PF is celebrating last year’s resounding electoral victory and the impending 44th Independence anniversary celebrations.

She said the significant improvements in trade and economic cooperation between Zimbabwe and China were necessitated by the elevation of relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation and China’s unflinching support to Zimbabwe.

“Your unflinching support in defending our independence and national sovereignty during very turbulent times is appreciated.

“More importantly, the interactions we are having offer the opportunity to exchange notes on pertinent issues that develop our fraternal two parties,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She also thanked China for the immense contribution and supreme sacrifices it made during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

In addition, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri praised the Chinese for trusting Zimbabweans in fighting against colonialism to take the country back from former colonisers.

The meeting was attended by Politburo members; National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha, Cde July Moyo, Cde Elfas Mashava, Cde Kenneth Musanhi, Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, Cde Charles Tawengwa, Cde Tendi Mkusha and Advocate Fortune Chasi.

Cde Jiang was accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhou Ding, Mr Li Mingxiang, Mr Zhang Yangsheng and other officials.

The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference is the current meeting of the top political advisory body of China and is a central part of the CCP’s united front system.

The Second Republic is pursuing the engagement and re-engagement drive, aimed at deepening relations with all-weather friends and mending relations with those countries that had turned their backs on Harare since 2000 when it embarked on the Land Reform Programme.