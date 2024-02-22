Chinese mining firm in court for using Starlink

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A Chinese mining firm has been fined US$700 by a court for using Starlink Equipment in contravention of the Postal and Telecommunication Act.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority said, SAN HE Mining Company in Guruve was fined by a Bindura Magistrate for contravening the Postal and Telecommunication Act, “wilfully possessing and or operating a radio station without a licence or authorization from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ)”.

“On the 5th of December 2023 the Police received a report from POTRAZ to the effect that the company was using Star-Link equipment. The Police proceeded to the mine where they recovered the Star-Link router and antenna,” read the statement.

POTRAZ is cracking down on companies illegally advertising and distributing internet services and gadgets from unlicenced Starlink.

The crackdown comes as a response to the increasing number of local businesses promoting Starlink on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, in clear violation of the law.