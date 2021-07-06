Chitembwe blacklisted, Logarusic detained

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ assistant coach Lloyd Chitembwe did not travel with the team that left Harare for the Cosafa Cup yesterday, with the gaffer said to be blacklisted by the South African immigration department.

The national team also faced immigration challenges for head coach Zdravko Logarusic, popularly known as Loga, who was detained at OR Tambo International Airport for the better part of the day due to visa complications.

Sources said Chitembwe knew that he would be denied entry into South Africa where he was allegedly blacklisted as a player in that country about two decades ago, while Loga was caught by surprise when immigration officials said the Croatian gaffer should have applied for a visa before travelling.

Sources said Zifa had to seek urgent assistance from the Zimbabwe embassy to help facilitate the coach’s passage, while the rest of the squad proceeded to Port Elizabeth where the Warriors take on Mozambique in their Cosafa Cup opener on Thursday.

“What we were told is that immigration laws have changed due to Covid-19 and the coach was supposed to apply for a visa in advance instead of having it at the point of entry. Zimbabwean embassy and Zzifa officials are seized with the matter and Loga is expected to join the squad later,” said the source.

“Chitembwe knew that he had been blacklisted and would be denied entry if he travelled. When the Warriors flew for an Afcon qualifier against Botswana, Chitembwe was almost deported at OR Tambo International airport and was only granted passage because the team was in transit.”

The Warriors are the most successful team in the Cosafa Cup history with six titles since the tournament was launched in 1997 and will be hoping Loga joins assistant coach Ndiraya and goalkeepers’ trainer Tembo Chuma in time for today’s training session.

The Warriors didn’t train yesterday as they were travelling and will have a session today before having a feel of the match venue tomorrow.

Wellington Mpandare, the Warriors’ manager, declined to comment on the Loga and Chitembwe issues, referring questions to Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela, who could not be reached.

Mpandare said the players were in high spirits and looking forward to the tournament.

There was a late addition of Triangle United striker Dellick Murimba to the travelling team, while Harare City midfielder Ben Musaka was drafted into the squad after the withdrawal of striker Evans Rusike, Perfect Chikwende and Godknows Murwira because of injury. Musaka is expected to join the rest of the squad today.

Chicken Inn left-back Xolani Ndlovu is among three players that have been placed on stand-by alongside Dynamos’ forward Bill Antonio and Harare City’s winger Emmanuel Mandiranga in case of more injuries.

The Warriors will face Namibia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 11 before clashing with guest nation and African number one ranked nation Senegal three days later.

WARRIORS FINAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Lennox Muchero (Yadah), MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Malvin Mkolo (Bulawayo Chiefs), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United), Patrick Ben Musaka (Harare City), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Shadreck Nyahwa (Dynamos), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Nyasha Dube (Little Rock Rangers), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Richard Hachiro (Caps United)

Strikers: Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs), Delic Murimba (Triangle United)

— @ZililoR