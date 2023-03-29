COMMENT: As Africans let’s help each other in times of crisis

WHEN President Mnangagwa went on a resource mobilisation drive for victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, some anti-Government elements went on a rampage. They claim Zimbabwe has its own problems to solve first.

Such comments are to be expected from Twitter noise makers who have no single drop of ubuntu in their blood.

Just because you have problems to deal with does not mean you must not help your neighbour. Ubuntu is about sharing the little that you have.

We, therefore, thank all the religious organisations, corporates and individuals that overwhelmingly responded to the President’s call and pledged to donate grain, fuel, cement, transport and medical consumables.

President Mnangagwa also pledged two 30-tonne trucks that will help carry the donations to Malawi.

Last Saturday, the Government dispatched 300 tonnes of maize meal to Malawi as part of Harare’s efforts to mitigate the plight of those affected by Cyclone Freddy.

President Mnangagwa conveyed his condolences to his counterpart, Malawian President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

“In keeping with our enduring adage, ‘an injury to one is an injury to us all’ and the philosophy of Ubuntu/Hunhu as well as the long-standing cordial relations between our two countries, my Government through ZimAid, has already donated 30 000 ten-kg bags of maize meal,” said President Mnangagwa.

“To augment such efforts and the desire to see the accelerated reduction of the impact of Tropical Cyclone Freddy disaster in Malawi, I take the opportunity of this gathering to appeal to you our well-wishers across the country including those captains of industry and those in the diaspora to play a part in our collective national resource mobilisation.

“Drawing from the lessons with regards to our response to Cyclone Idai, our goal is to realise the restoration of livelihoods as well as to complement the ongoing processes to build resilience and adaptive capacities among affected communities.”

Donations so far include Lafarge and Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC)’s pledge to donate hundreds of tonnes of cement and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe’s over 100 tonnes of maize meal and sugar beans.

A representative from the timber industry, Mr Darlington Duwa donated 100 cubic metres of timber, while the Transport Association of Zimbabwe said they will provide their trucks to ferry the donated goods.

What anti-Zimbabwe elements or agents of self-hate must realise is that as Africans, we cannot continue to wait for aid coming from the West every time we have a problem.

African problems need African solutions. Eventually, Africa must learn to stand on her two feet.

Aid from the West is never free, it comes at a cost. Our erstwhile colonisers always want something in return.

Let’s share the little that we have with Malawi and have peace of mind.

As the President said, an injury to one is an injury to us all!