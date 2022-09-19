COMMENT: Bad-mouthing our nation not helpful to our cause

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has, on various platforms, emphasised the importance for Zimbabweans to be the country’s good ambassadors and conduct themselves in a way that serves the national interests.

He has backed this message with his philosophy that Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo arguing that only Zimbabweans can develop and take the country forward as no one will come from elsewhere and do that on their behalf.

The President has also preached unity saying despite the nation’s diversity, Zimbabweans are bound by their motherland and united under the nation’s flag.

And to cement the unity that he preaches, President Mnangagwa has made it a policy of the Second Republic, that he leads, that no one and no place will be left behind in the country’s developmental trajectory.

It is against this background that sentiments by Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, castigating Zimbabweans who speak ill about the country when they are in foreign lands, should be appreciated.

Speaking during a plenary session on the first day an induction workshop on parliamentary research procedures and methodology attended in Bulawayo last week, Adv Mudenda said:

“Political context is important, when you are a Zimbabwean and you don’t agree with the general policy of your country in a specific area, you would rather be quiet when you are out there or support the currency of that policy and this is standard internationally. You don’t get an American or British criticising their government when they are out there.”

It is therefore unhelpful for Zimbabweans to go around the world speaking ill of their country.

There are some activists making a living out of spreading falsehoods about Zimbabwe on social media to attract the attention of hostile nations.

Such characters are then sponsored to travel around the world speaking ill of government as they do bidding for opposition parties, with a history of cooperation with enemies of Zimbabwe, in a broader scheme to effect regime change.

The majority of progressive Zimbabweans have seen into these plots and ignored the machinations by these elements hence despite more than two decades of attempts to effect regime change, the country’s enemies have failed.