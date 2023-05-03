COMMENT: Brick by brick, universities rebuild Zimbabwe

IN a bid to get higher and tertiary education actively involved in the revival of the country’s economy through the provision of technical and research-based solutions, Government in 2018 came up with an initiative to set up innovation hubs at the country’s universities and colleges.

Universities with innovation hubs and industrial parks include the National University of Science and Technology, Midlands State University, University of Zimbabwe, Harare Institute of Technology (HIT), Zimbabwe Defence University and the Chinhoyi University of Technology.

By February last year, over 500 patents in various fields had been registered by universities, in line with the Education 5.0 policy.

And by March this year, innovation hubs at universities assisted the country in saving US$12 million on imports. Projects that made a huge impact on imports include industrial and household personal care products, personal protective equipment and allied health products.

Most of these products were on display last week during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, which featured very strong participation by universities that were also showing off their innovation hubs.

One such university is the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), which has developed an artificial intelligence-generated application that provides farmers with knowledge and solutions for most major crops.

The App, Crop Doctor Solutions, which can be used on mobile phones, provides information about all major crops and details about diseases, insects, and nutrient deficiency of crops for the benefit of farmers.

The University of Zimbabwe also showcased an innovative scientific breakthrough in the food industry after producing sorghum-based pasta.

The innovative breakthrough was made by one of the university’s students, Blessing Gwekwe, who is doing a Doctorate Degree in the Faculty of Sciences under the Department of Nutrition, Dietetics, and Food Science.

A Lupane State University product — Mr Makhosi Godonga Mahlangu who completed his BSc (Hons) in Animal Science and Rangeland Management — showcased a new range of indigenous juices.

Mr Mahlangu’s company Lupane Veggie Guys was in the media last year after producing a chilli sauce that is flying off the shelves. The company also processes polonies and other cold meats, juices, and traditional foods.

These are just a few innovations that will go a long way in growing the national economy and putting Zimbabwe in its rightful place as an international player.

In less than four years, innovation hubs have already done so much for the country and have brought back life to university education which was no longer making sense in an economy dominated by the informal market.

We urge the Government to continue to push universities, which in turn must demand more from their students and academics.

Our universities deserve a pat on the back for their outstanding showcase during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. Brick by brick they are leading in building the Zimbabwe we all want.