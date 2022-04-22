COMMENT: Covid-19 still with us, let’s not be complacent

ZIMBABWE has been recording a sharp decrease in new Covid-19 cases and deaths since the beginning of this month which is very good and encouraging. We should however, not throw caution to the wind because we are not yet out of the woods.

The pandemic is still with us hence the need to continue taking preventive measures. We should continue to avoid unnecessary big gatherings, maintain social distance, continue sanitising and wearing face masks.

The Government has relaxed most of the restrictive regulations following the improved situation but has urged citizens to continue adhering to the health protocols meant to curb the spread of the pandemic.

What is however, disturbing is that members of the public are now behaving as though the pandemic has been eradicated. There is overcrowding in public places such as bars, supermarkets, vegetable markets and on the pavements where people are selling their wares.

Public transporters are no longer adhering to preventive measures such as sanitising passengers before boarding their buses and people in queues to board buses are no longer maintaining social distance. Winter is approaching and it is usually during winter that there is a spike in new Covid-19 cases.

Countries like China are fighting a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, a confirmation that this global pandemic is still a threat and we can therefore, not afford to be complacent.

Bars have the potential of becoming super-spreaders of the pandemic as operators are no longer limiting numbers and revellers are not taking preventive measures. Bar operators are also not screening patrons to ensure only the vaccinated are allowed in.

We want to urge those not yet vaccinated to do so because we need to attain herd immunity. More than five million people have been vaccinated but we need to double this figure to attain herd immunity.

The Government has said only those vaccinated should attend gatherings but this is not being enforced. Churches have been allowed to call vaccination teams to their premises as Government pushes for herd immunity.

Government on its part has done its best to avail vaccines hence Zimbabwe is among the four African countries leading in vaccines procurement.

Bulawayo will next week play host to the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and we have no doubt that management has put in place measures to ensure the expo week does not expose the exhibitors and visitors to the pandemic.

Last year ZITF management managed to run a successful trade expo despite the threat of the pandemic as it worked closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to ensure Covid-19 preventive measures were strictly adhered to.

We want at this juncture to implore Bulawayo residents to ensure they do not expose our visitors to the pandemic as they interact with them during the Trade Fair week.