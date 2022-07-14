COMMENT: Effectively deal with illegal gold mining activities

RELEVANT authorities must effectively deal with illegal gold mining activities that have caused land degradation in parts of Matabeleland South province and now threaten the environment and infrastructure in the affected areas.

The illegal gold panners have targeted gold rich districts like Gwanda, Insiza, Matobo and Umzingwane.

In Umzingwane district, the mining activities also threaten some of Bulawayo’s supply dams hence the need to act as soon as possible.

Also affected are plantations, grazing areas, fields, urban areas, road, rail and electricity transmission servitudes.

We report today that the illegal gold miners have left a trail of uncovered pits along the Mbalabala-Masvingo Road and link roads to Epoch Mine amid fears that if not stopped, the illegal mining activities might lead to the collapse of the roads when the rains come.

A study by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) revealed that illegal mining damaged a total of 11 163 hectares of land while degrading 1 555km of riverbank ecosystem in the country.

EMA Matabeleland South provincial manager Mr Decent Ndlovu said there was a need to regularise metal detectors.

“Illegal mining is happening across the province and the panners who are using metal detectors are threatening roads and other infrastructure. We’ve always advocated that they be regulated by law.

“Those are the major sources of land degradation as illegal miners that use these metal detectors dig randomly in search of the gold. When they do that and start digging overnight, you’ll be lucky to find a road intact,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He called on various stakeholders to come together to help protect the environment.

“As you can see, this is a busy road that has been damaged by panners. EMA on its own can’t go against these people.

The only way we can do it is through the police who will be armed and can chase them away.

“You get there at times and you won’t even find them. Sometimes you find them there and they run away, it’s a cat and mouse situation. It’s really disturbing because as they go about their activities, they’ll be using chemicals that will have a serious bearing on the ecosystem and aquatic life.

“We’re concerned and call on different stakeholders to help us flush them out,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said their major motivation is that they’re using detectors. ‘‘They can even detect gold in your kitchen and start digging,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said land degradation as a result of illegal mining activities is widespread in the province.

“It’s a problem especially in Insiza, Umzingwane, Matobo and Gwanda districts. These are the hotspot districts of illegal mining activities. The Inyankuni area of Esigodini is also problematic as the illegal mining activities are threatening our water supply dams,” he said.

The issue of illegal gold miners is not unique to Matabeleland South alone but is a countrywide problem that needs urgent attention.

Government has called for miners to regularise their activities and it is the duty of relevant authorities to make sure that the activities are conducted in line with the law.