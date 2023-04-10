COMMENT: Fitting Easter present for people from Matabeleland South

IT was indeed a Good Friday for the people of Matabeleland South and particularly those from Fort Rixon under Chief Jahana as Zulu Lithium Mine had its first blast on the day marking the start of mining operations.

Chief Jahana and his people did not just join the rest of the world to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ but also gathered for a ceremony to celebrate a life-changing development in their area.

Zulu Lithium Mine in Fort Rixon started production on Friday after it finally got the greenlight from Government. Chief Jahana led his subjects at the ceremony to mark the start of production at the mine which was also attended by the mine’s senior staff that included the chief executive officer of Premier African Minerals, Mr George Roach whose company owns the mine.

Zulu Lithium Mine has probably the largest undeveloped lithium bearing pregmite in the country covering about 3,5km2. The mine is already employing hundreds of locals and many more are set to be employed now that production has started.

Most of the construction work at the mine was undertaken by Zimbabwean artisans who are based in South Africa, a confirmation that Zimbabwe has the required skilled manpower to exploit its abundant natural resources like minerals.

Government has repeatedly appealed to these skilled Zimbabweans to return home and contribute in the building of the Zimbabwe we all want. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo).

Mr Roach has said his company is enjoying and benefitting from the country’s conducive investment climate. He is among many investors that have commended Government for creating an enabling environment for the establishment of new businesses by both local and foreign investors.

It is a fact that Zimbabwe is now an investment destination of choice in the region and beyond as evidenced by the many new companies that are investing millions of dollars in the different sectors of the economy such as mining.

Many Lithium mining projects are taking shape across the country and very soon the country will be among the leading producers of lithium in the world at a time when lithium is the mineral of the moment due to production of electric cars.

Lithium is used to manufacture rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, mobile phones, laptops and digital cameras.

The other Lithium mines are Sabi Star Lithium Mine, Bikita Minerals, Arcadia Lithium Mine and Kamativi Lithium Mine.