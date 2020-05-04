COMMENT: For now, let’s stop living to avoid dying

It is without doubt that the majority of Zimbabweans are excited over the relaxation of some national lockdown regulations beginning today.

Workers, business owners, patients, almost everyone is happy with the pronouncement by President Mnangagwa that the lockdown is now at level two.

The feeling of most people is summed up in a harsh statement made by a United Kingdom (UK) resident challenging the lockdown in that country: “The lockdown is telling us to stop living to avoid dying.”

Simon Dolan, a wealthy businessman and author of a book called How to Make Millions Without a Degree, is threatening to take the UK government to court.

Experts now fear that excitement over level two in Zimbabwe could lead to a rise in new infections.

The mentality that the lockdown means “stop living to avoid dying” can easily lead to unnecessary movement and interactions.

In today’s lead story, we quote health experts calling on the public to remain cautious and continue handwashing, sanitising and social distancing.

“The virus is now spreading through local transmission which is a very dangerous stage,” Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer, Dr Solwayo Ngwenya warns.

In many countries around the world, governments have been relaxing lockdown regulations to start preparing for life after Covid-19.

All of them, Zimbabwe included, have been cautious.

In China, where the first outbreak of coronavirus was reported, the government is relaxing its lockdown regulations, but the rules are still more restrictive than US cities under quarantine.

In neighbouring South Africa, IT technicians, plumbers and electricians will go back to work, and mines will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. Alcohol will, however, remain banned until after the lockdown.

In Spain, adults have been allowed to go out for daily exercise for the first time in seven weeks. The country has had one of the worst outbreaks with more than 24 500 deaths.

In Germany, The Guardian reports that Chancellor Angela Merkel, warned that if attitudes towards the pandemic relaxed too quickly, another tougher lockdown may follow.

India relaxed restrictions on farming, banking and public works, but transport services and most businesses remain closed.

Addressing the nation on Friday, President Mnangagwa said during the partial lockdown everyone must wear a face mask of any type, even home-made cloth ones, in all public spaces and when they are outside of their homes.

All workers are set to be screened to prevent the spread of Covid-19, while schools, universities and colleges, kombis and smaller taxis, churches, gyms, bottle stores, bars, beerhalls and part of the informal sector remain closed.

Zimbabwe’s regulations are tailor made for the local Covid-19 crisis.

Every country has its own unique challenges but like Chancellor Merkel said, tougher regulations can be imposed if public attitudes increase risk.

Today is an important day in the history of Zimbabwe. It could easily mark the beginning of a landmark victory over Covid-19.

It could also easily be the beginning of a Covid-19 victory over local efforts in ending this pandemic.

Public attitude will map the future.

We urge Zimbabweans to take head of Government warnings and regulations. We all have a responsibility to stop the spread of Covid-19.

We must avoid dying at all costs; even if it means we must – only for a while – stop living.