COMMENT: Government must deploy more law enforcement agents to markets

The decision by Government to re-open vegetable markets is a welcome development but a big challenge to law enforcement agents who should ensure there is order at the market place.

When markets opened on Tuesday there was chaos in different cities and towns as vendors and buyers disregarded the social distancing.

Police and soldiers had to move in to maintain order but it was difficult to control the numbers. The challenge therefore is to come up with a workable formula that ensures that there is a limited number of people at the market at any given time.

The farmers bringing their produce to the market can come in small groups and the vendors buying the produce for resale should also be put in small groups.

Individuals visiting the market to buy food should again be limited with law enforcement agents allowing a few people at a time so that there is order that enables people to maintain social distancing.

Farmers should continue producing for the nation’s consumption and the people should continue to access vegetables and other farm produce at affordable prices at the market but this should not compromise measures put in place by Government to curb the spread of Covid-19 which continues to claim thousands of lives daily around the globe.

Government is cognisant of the need to ensure people continue to access basic commodities hence the decision to open the markets this week.

We want to emphasise the urgent need to deploy more police officers and soldiers to the markets to maintain order because we do not want what has so far been achieved by complying with the lockdown regulations to be blown away by opening of the markets.

Zimbabwe has recorded 11 confirmed Covid-19 cases and two deaths, figures very low compared to what is happening in other countries but the situation can dramatically change if we are reckless and defy measures meant to curb the spread of the virus.

We should confine ourselves to our homes for the remaining part of the lockdown period and only move out when it is very necessary to do so. Crowds should be avoided and where we are forced to queue, we should maintain social distancing.

There is a need to maintain personal hygiene by washing our hands regularly with soap and sanitisers. It is the responsibility of each and every citizen to help flatten the Covid-19 curve and save lives.

The threat of Covid-19 is real and the daily fatalities around the globe are a confirmation of the magnitude of the threat confronting humankind. There is no cure yet for Covid-19 hence the importance of avoiding infection.