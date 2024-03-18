COMMENT: Let us leave a legacy that we can be proud of

WE congratulate ministers and senior public service officials conferred with top performing awards by President Mnangagwa on Friday for their exceptional performance assessments.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka was the top performing Cabinet Minister for the second time in a row followed by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira scooped first place, with Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Permanent Secretary Mrs Mavis Sibanda coming second in their category.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube won in his category and Mashonaland West’s Minister Marian Chombo was first runner-up. In the Secretaries of Provincial Affairs and Devolution category, Bulawayo Province’s Mr Paul Nyoni took first place and Midlands Province’s Mr Edgar Seenza was second.

It is a great achievement to receive such recognition and speaks volumes about your dedication to serving the people of Zimbabwe.

Your efforts have not gone unnoticed and your exemplary work has set a precedent for others to follow. Your contribution to the nation’s growth and development is priceless and we are all proud of your notable achievements.

However, in the midst of the celebrations and jubilations, we must all remember that there are still numerous challenges facing our country. The looming hunger due to drought is one such challenge that needs urgent attention.

Our country is facing one of its worst droughts in decades and this could result in severe food shortages leaving many people hungry, malnourished and vulnerable if not mitigated.

As leaders and decision-makers, it is your responsibility to ensure that such challenges are addressed effectively. You are the custodians of the public trust and it is upon you to ensure that every Zimbabwean has access to basic needs such as food and water.

We, therefore, urge you to get down to work immediately to ensure that every citizen is well fed and that relief efforts and interventions are adequately planned and executed to the satisfaction of the people.

Moreover, our economy is also facing numerous challenges, such as inflation and currency instability.

We urge ministers and senior public officials to implement policies that will stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities and improve the quality of life for Zimbabweans.

Only through such efforts can Zimbabwe rise and become a prosperous and thriving nation.

We are all counting on your leadership, dedication and vision to steer Zimbabwe to a brighter and more prosperous future.

Let us all work together, inspired by a common goal and leave a legacy that the next generation can all be proud of.