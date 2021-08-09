COMMENT: Let’s celebrate our heroes in unity

TODAY Zimbabwe commemorates Heroes Day in honour of the service and sacrifice of sons and daughters of the soil for the liberation of our country.

By observing this day, we preserve and cherish the freedom these men and women fought to achieve, for which many paid the ultimate sacrifice for Zimbabwe to be free from the shackles of colonial bondage.

Although wounds of the armed struggle might not be as tender as they were in the immediate years after independence, today requires us to sober up and rise above our differences, and remember those who died for the freedoms we enjoy today.

We not only remember those that were killed on the war front, but also thousands more that died in service off the battlefield, who came from every corner of Zimbabwe and from every possible circumstance.

What is important to note is that no matter where and how they died, they died for Zimbabwe and a future they believed in.

Their sacrifices can only have meaning if we collectively acknowledge their courage and sacrifice as well as our responsibility to work for the freedom and peace, which they fought so hard to achieve.

They truly believed that their actions would make a significant difference for the future and it is now up to us to ensure that their dreams are fully realised.

This year’s commemorations mark a departure from the past, as President Mnangagwa will honour eminent persons, living and departed, from various sectors of society for their contribution towards nation building.

While previously only members of the uniformed forces were honoured by being conferred with different awards, today civilians will be honoured, in a shift by President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic to broaden the honours and awards.

In a Government Gazette on Friday, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced that outstanding Zimbabweans will be honoured under the new set of awards that were introduced by the Second Republic.

The honours fall under 13 categories, which will be conferred to the recipients, both posthumously and alive, today during the Heroes Day commemorations and Defence Forces Day tomorrow.

According to the Government Gazette, 50 individuals and 14 organisations will be given the various State honours, which have been categorised as the Order of the Great Zimbabwe Diamond, Grand Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit, Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit, Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver, Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Gold, Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver, Silver Cross of Zimbabwe, National Historical Legacy Award, Independence Medal, Medal for Meritorious Service, Public Service Long Service and the Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award.

Among those who will be honoured are liberation war stalwarts from ZPRA, the military wing of Zapu during the liberation struggle, inclusive of General Nikita Mangena (Grand Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award), who will be honoured posthumously with General Josiah Magama Tongogara from the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army, the Zanu military wing during the war of liberation.

Other ZPRA cadres that will be honoured are pioneering freedom fighters, Cde Jane Ngwenya, who passed on last Thursday, Cde Moffat Hadebe, the late National Hero Cde Abraham Nkiwane, Cde John Maluzo Ndlovu and Cde Gibson Mayisa. They will be honoured in the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit category. The Grand Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award is followed by the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award, and both fall in the top three.

Other individuals set to be honoured for their various contributions in their respective sectors are historian Mr Pathisa Nyathi, the late Professor Phineas Mogorosi Makhurane (former Nust Vice Chancellor), Prof Ngwabi Mulunge Bhebhe (former Midlands State University Vice Chancellor) and Mrs Joanna Girlie Moyo-Sibanda (educationist), who will get the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema will be among recipients of the Commendation Award together with Mr Nyathi, artiste, the late Stephen Chifunyise, journalists Reuben Barwe and the late Judith Tendesai Makwanya, among others.

The President is walking the talk to unite Zimbabweans through the recognition of efforts to embrace the country’s collective history, making everyone feel part of the nation.

As part of the Second Republic’s thrust, sacrifices of the country’s heroes can best be honoured by becoming a united nation bound by the vision to take Zimbabwe forward.

All historical sites dotted around the country that had been neglected in the past decades are now being spruced up to restore and recognise Zimbabwe’s diverse cultures and traditions.

As Zimbabweans visit various shrines around the country to either follow the programme or visit graves of their loved ones, it is important to remember the dangers still posed by Covid-19.

It is important therefore, to observe Covid-19 prevention regulations at the various shrines to curb the spread of this deadly pandemic that has claimed many lives.