COMMENT: Letâ€™s work hard to build the Zimbabwe we all want

ZIMBABWEANS should once again demonstrate their political maturity by accepting that the elections are now behind them and itâ€™s time to focus on development.Â

Candidates that participated in the elections should accept the results and those that genuinely feel the results do not represent the peopleâ€™s vote have the right to petition the courts.Â

We have said before that what is not acceptable is to incite people to engage in violent demonstrations because you lost the elections.Â

In any election, it has to be accepted, there are winners and losers.Â

We want to congratulate those who were given the mandate to preside over our governance issues for the next five years and we have no doubt they will be equal to the task. These are the President, Members of the National Assembly, Senators and councillors.Â

These, we believe, are men and women whose conduct is beyond reproach because they have been entrusted with the responsibility to make decisions on behalf of the citizens.Â

Zimbabweans, we have said it before, should have a shared vision when it comes to developing the country. The present generation should work hard in order to bequeath to future generations a prosperous country.Â

What is in our favour is that the country is endowed with natural resources that include several minerals that should be exploited to benefit our economy.Â

Everybody should therefore put shoulder to the wheel as we work to attain our vision of an Upper Middle-Income Society by 2030.Â

President Mnangagwa who is the leader of Zanu-PF, has been given the mandate by the citizens to continue with his development programmes for the next five years and all he needs is the support of every Zimbabwean.Â

It is our fervent hope that he will appoint competent men and women as Government Ministers to assist in implementing his programmes.Â

The previous Government implemented a number of life-changing development projects across the country during the past five years and the incoming Government should maintain this momentum.Â

The communities should continue enjoying the fruits of equitable development and as we said before, this is only possible if we are a united people.Â

Communities under devolution should continue to take a leading role in deciding their priorities when it comes to development.Â

Local resources should directly benefit communities hence companies exploiting these resources should ensure the bulk of their employees are locals.Â

We want to once again wish Zimbabweans another eventful five years of hard work as we build the Zimbabwe we all want. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo/Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.