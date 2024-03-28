COMMENT: Parents should monitor their children during the school holiday

SCHOOLS closed for the first term yesterday and children are excited about the break. Parents and guardians, on the other hand, should be vigilant and mindful of their children’s safety. The school holiday presents an opportunity for children to explore their surroundings and engage in different activities.

However, there are risks associated with this free time. One major risk is drug and substance abuse. Children are susceptible to peer pressure and experimentation. It’s the parents’ responsibility to keep their children away from drugs and alcohol. We urge them to discuss the dangers of substance abuse with their children and educate them on the potential health risks and consequences of drug use.

Just like during previous school holidays, children may also be exposed to vuzu parties, which involve alcohol and drug use as well as casual sex and teenagers often attend. We want to remind parents and guardians that it’s their obligation to ensure that children don’t engage in such illicit activities. We beseech you to keep an eye on your children’s whereabouts and know who they are hanging out with. Sit down and talk to your children about the potential risks of attending vuzu parties, and stress to them that it is not a place for children to spend their time to keep them out of harm’s way.

We also call on the police to crack down on vuzu parties and other antisocial behaviours by children during this holiday and urge parents to support their efforts to keep children safe. Parents should be aware that their children can easily be influenced by their peers. It could be that some children might have talked about parties they are planning to attend and this could be a strong influence on those that want to fit in. Parents should take time to discuss the risks of these activities with their children and explain why it is not safe to attend these kinds of parties. And children should also be encouraged to report any planned vuzu parties to the police.

It is crucial to monitor children’s activities during this holiday by paying attention to changes in their behaviour, such as decreased communication or activity. This can be an indication of substance abuse, peer influence or other risky activities. If parents notice any change, they should talk to their children and investigate the cause.

Parents should also support their children in finding healthy activities and hobbies to engage in during the school holiday to make it an exciting and enjoyable time. Let’s take the necessary steps and work together to keep our children safe during this school holiday.