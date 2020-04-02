COMMENT: Police should descend heavily on those who breach lockdown

Tuesday, the second day of Zimbabwe’s 21-day lockdown was exactly the opposite of the first day as it was characterised by widespread defiance of the laid down regulations. There was a complete disregard of measures announced by the Government in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the lockdown.

The developments of the second day were therefore very disturbing given that on Monday there was very high compliance as most people were confined to their homes as directed by the Government.

The streets of most towns and cities were literally empty on Monday as citizens heeded the Government’s call to stay at home and only move when it is very necessary. The situation dramatically changed on Tuesday especially in cities such as Bulawayo where large crowds were seen at shops selling mealie-meal in complete disregard of the need to maintain social distancing.

In many western suburbs visited by our reporters, it was business as usual with residents roaming about in groups and children playing in large numbers at their usual playgrounds. It appeared as though the lockdown was over as vendors were back at their places with people crowding at the places to buy commodities.

It has to be made very clear that the lockdown will serve no purpose as long as we have individuals working against minimising human contact to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The painful decision that the Government took is meant to save lives and we have an obligation as citizens to play our role. When Government took the decision, it was aware of the impact of the lockdown on the economy, its own revenue, survival of companies, people’s freedom and social life in general.

Covid-19 has killed more than 40 000 people worldwide and infected nearly a million. Zimbabweans cannot take comfort in the fact that the country has only recorded eight confirmed Covid-19 cases because the situation can dramatically change any time if people are reckless as what was witnessed on Tuesday.

We appreciate people need to get food but all measures should be taken to avoid crowds so that we maintain social distancing and minimise human contact.

We want at this juncture to implore the security forces to come hard on individuals working against the objectives of the lockdown.

Police at roadblocks should be very strict and only allow individuals with genuine reasons to visit town to pass. Police should increase patrols in the suburbs to ensure families are confined to their homes.

There might be need for security forces to assist individuals who cannot stay at their homes to do so in the interest of the rest of Zimbabweans.

We want to once again implore Zimbabweans to help stop the spread of Covid-19 by complying with lockdown measures which President Mnangagwa said had become necessary and unavoidable for the nation’s collective safety.