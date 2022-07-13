COMMENT: Renaming Ekusileni Hospital after Dr Nkomo commendable

THE decision to rename Ekusileni Medical Centre in Bulawayo after the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo is most appropriate and welcome. The 200-bed hospital which was opened as a Covid-19 centre in July last year, is the brainchild of Dr Nkomo who did not want Zimbabweans to be forced to seek specialist medical services outside the country.

The $4 million hospital whose construction was funded by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), was a white elephant for 17 years until its opening last year. The hospital started with a capacity of 70 beds due to limited staff and resources.

The state-of-the-art medical facility whose construction was completed in 2001, operated for just seven months before it was closed in 2004 after it was discovered that the acquired equipment worth millions of dollars, was obsolete.

A number of organisations, companies and individuals have donated an assortment of equipment and other resources that enabled the hospital to open to members of the public.

When Dr Nkomo advocated for the construction of the hospital, he wanted it to provide specialist medical care. In order to fulfil Dr Nkomo’s dream, Government is working on transforming the hospital into a specialist training and research school under the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

It is therefore, very befitting to rename the hospital after Dr Nkomo in order to keep the legacy of Father Zimbabwe alive given his commitment to the establishment of this specialist hospital. The hospital will not only serve Zimbabwe but the entire southern African region.

When the hospital operates at full throttle providing specialist medical care as was envisaged when it was mooted, the number of Zimbabweans seeking such services outside the country will be drastically reduced.

Many Zimbabweans seek specialist treatment in countries such as South Africa, Namibia, India, United Kingdom, US and Russia but most of the specialist doctors working in those countries are Zimbabweans. This is a confirmation that Zimbabwe has the required expertise and NSSA has provided the required infrastructure through Ekusileni Hospital.

Government, as already alluded to, is working to ensure Dr Nkomo’s wish to have most of the specialist medical care provided locally, is fulfilled. We want at this juncture to commend authorities for the decision to rename this hospital after Dr Nkomo, Father Zimbabwe who should be smiling in his grave following these positive developments meant to bring specialist health care services closer to the people.