COMMENT: Security of every child should always be assured

IT is imperative to understand that the issue of child abuse is a pressing concern in society. It is even more complicated when the abuser is someone we least expect, like a mother.

In yesterday’s edition, we carried a story about two Gweru mothers aged 25 and 28, who were sentenced to two years in jail for physically abusing their two minor children, which left many in shock and disgust. The two are married to biological brothers.

As society, we can no longer afford to turn a blind eye to the abuse of children, especially at the hands of those who are meant to care for them. The behaviour of these two mothers is unacceptable and deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

Child abuse is now a pervasive problem in our country, with many children suffering physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents, guardians and relatives. While any form of child abuse is unacceptable, it is particularly disturbing when mothers, who are expected to be nurturing and protective, are the perpetrators of such abuse. The two jailed Gweru mothers wantonly tortured their three and nine-year-old daughters, clearly violating the trust and responsibility that comes with parenthood.

Physical violence against children causes lasting psychological and emotional harm, which can impact their development and well-being in the long term. A child who is physically abused by a parent is likely to struggle with fear, shame and insecurity, which can affect their self-esteem and future relationships. It can also lead to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Unfortunately, many cases of child abuse go unreported and unresolved, particularly when it is committed by mothers or stepmothers. The social and cultural expectations of mothers often contribute to this problem, with many women expected to bear the burden of childcare and discipline, even if it means using violent means.

While we rightly condemn the actions of mothers who engage in child abuse, it is equally important to ask questions about the role of husbands in such situations. Where will they be when all this happens? Husbands need to take a practical stance in child abuse cases, especially when the abusers are their spouses. They must be willing to confront and report the abuse, regardless of their fears of societal expectations. Although it might be a difficult decision, it is the right one that can prevent the harm of the child and the entire family. Husbands who know or suspect abuse and fail to act, are accessories to the abuse. Reporting all forms of abuse is not only the right thing to do, but it is also a legal and moral obligation that must be upheld. It is time for our society to break the stigma surrounding child abuse and encourage everyone to report any suspicious activities relating to child abuse.

We must come together to condemn this behaviour, support families in need, and work towards a Zimbabwe where no child has to suffer the trauma of abuse. The safety and security of our children should always come first.