COMMENT: Time for Bulawayo to reclaim lost pride

THE ongoing operation by the police and Bulawayo City Council has restored sanity in the city that had been turned into a theatre of chaos by illegal transport operators.

They had turned different spots in the city centre into undesignated pick-up and drop-off points.

Adding to the chaos, the illegal transport operators, be it the Honda Fits or kombis, were infamous for reckless driving posing a risk to fellow motorists, passengers and pedestrians.

They had become a law unto themselves and something had to be done, and urgently so, to arrest the chaos in the city and restore order.

Since the launch of the operation, there has been order in the city as the roads have been cleared of all illegal activities.

However, there still remains a few stubborn illegal transport operators that sneak into the city centre looking for passengers.

We thus urge the police and council to remain vigilant and on the lookout for such elements so that total order is restored in the city.

Besides illegal transport operators, the city has seen an influx of illegal vendors that the council gave up to last Friday to move to designated vending areas.

Also contributing to nuisance in the city are those roasting green mealies and sausages on the streets.

In the face of the cholera outbreak, it is important that the council, working with the police also restore order and clear all illegal vendors from the streets.

We also call upon the council and, especially, the police to investigate the activities of illegal car washers dotted around the city.

There have been complaints from members of the public that street car washers are doing more than just washing cars.

It is alleged that they have been engaged by drug dealers as they are “strategic” in the distribution of illicit substances in the city.

Such activities must not be allowed to go on unabated, especially at a time the government has declared war on drug and substance abuse.

If the allegations are true, the police need to investigate and bust this drug distribution network.

Offending parties must be arrested and prosecuted as they can’t be allowed to continue poisoning the city and country.

Bulawayo has over the years been celebrated for its cleanliness and orderliness but recently that reputation has been tainted by activities mostly by illegal transport operators, vendors and street car washers also alleged to have turned into drug mules.

Its high time Bulawayo reclaims its lost pride and that is only possible by putting an end to illegal activities in the city.