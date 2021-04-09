COMMENT: Together, we can build the Zimbabwe we all want

IT is amazing what communities can do when they come together. When they work together to uplift themselves, instead of waiting for Government to make a difference in their lives.

This is the case in Bulilima District where we reported that 20 clinics are under construction using resources raised by the local community and people hailing from the area but now living in the diaspora.

Once complete, the 20 clinics will see the district complying with the World Health Organisation requirement that people must not walk more than 5km to the nearest health centre.

Currently, Government has set a target of 10km between every health centre, which means Bulilima is on the verge of beating this target.

Bulilima East MP, who is also the Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndlovu has hailed people from his constituency for partnering Government in the development of infrastructure resulting in several clinics being constructed.

Minister Ndlovu made the remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Diba Clinic in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province on Saturday.

“Let us analyse the diaspora contribution in the development of our area. One clinic costs R500 000. When we talk of 20 clinics, it means we are close to R10 million that is invested in the social infrastructure by our children based in the diaspora. This is the highest investment that can be done by locals partnering the Government,” he said.

This massive project in Bulilima can be replicated in each and every district in the country to achieve Vision 2030 of an upper-middle income economy.

Funding for the clinics is from the locals with each homestead contributing R250 a year while the locals in the diaspora contribute R500 per person, per year.

As a result of their dedication, the people of Bulilima will have eight clinics commissioned this year.

“Between now and August we will commission four clinics, Mbimba, Malalume, Ngwana and Gampu clinics. Around December we will be commissioning Mambo, Tematema, Gwambe and Somnene clinics. The locals have set up various chapters of locals based in various areas and they raise the money which is channelled to the construction,” Bulilima Rural District Council chief executive officer, Mr John Brown Ncube said.

Twelve other clinics are at different stages of construction with most of them set for completion next year.

Any government can only do so much. The people of Bulilima know this, which is why they are playing their part.

They will also be building schools in their area. These schools will open opportunities for their children who can get training and jobs in any part of the world.

These same children will contribute to more projects in Bulilima and the cycle will go on until the area is fully developed.

We hail the people of Bulilima and urge community leaders in other districts to learn more about this noble initiative which does not only bring development but brings people together. Such projects promote unity. They also help communities choose areas of development they want, instead of development that is imposed by Government and non-governmental organisations.

Gone are the days when our people would complain about how Government is failing them. They now lead the way in terms of development, and develop at their own pace.

Much praise should be given to Zimbabweans in the diaspora who have not forgotten where they come from. We must remember that one of the richest countries in the world, Israel, was developed by a Jewish nation that was scattered all over the world.

Zimbabweans can also do the same. Together, we can build the Zimbabwe we all want.