COMMENT: We commend police for swiftness to apprehend notorious thieves

WE commend the police in Bulawayo for the arrest of two notorious thieves who broke into various premises including the Mhlahlandlela Government Complex and Zimbabwe International Trade Fair offices and stole electrical gadgets valued at US$42 200.

The news of the arrest of the two suspected criminals should send a strong warning to would-be criminals, especially during the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair that law enforcement agents are in full force to deal with any criminal activity.

Youths that engage in wayward and disorderly conduct during the last day of the fair are also warned that the police would not allow any acts of chaotic behaviour.

More importantly, the arrest is testimony that exhibitors in the city for the trade expo are in the safe and capable hands of our police force.

One of the suspects, Joel Zvinoera (28) from Cowdray Park allegedly broke into 17 different premises including Mhlahlandlela Government Complex and stole laptops, phones and other appliances worth US$32 000 from June last year until recently when he was nabbed.

The second suspect, Mbongeni Tshuma (22), also stole laptops from private companies and sold the loot to individuals in Harare.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Zvinoera targeted premises including the ZITF offices.

“He would force open the doors using iron bars to gain entry. While inside the accused stole electrical gadgets like laptops, television sets, cash and other valuables. The accused would dispose the items to second hand goods dealers within and out of Bulawayo,” Insp Ncube.

“Police detectives received information from members of the public leading to his arrest while trying to sell a pair of sandals which were suspected to have been stolen.

“Upon his arrest and interview Zvinoera led police to the recovery of 18 laptops of different types, one upright KIC refrigerator and one 32-inch television set, music cross over machine, an iron and nine pairs of sandals.”

Insp Ncube said in total Zvinoera stole property worth US$30 000 and police managed to recover those valued at only US$7 000.

He said the second accused Tshuma was arrested on Wednesday after members of the public tipped off detectives.

Tshuma had broken into a private company in the city centre. “Tshuma climbed up water pipes attached to the building to gain entry into the premises. While inside he stole 18 laptops from the shop and went away,” said Insp Ncube.

“Detectives received a tip-off through community policing initiatives leading to Tshuma’s arrest. He led detectives to Harare where some of the laptops were recovered on Wednesday (April 26). Laptops valued at US$12 200 were stolen and only US$7 300 was recovered.”

Insp Ncube said the two men are still assisting police with investigations.

“Those who lost their properties may approach police at Bulawayo Central to identify their electrical gadgets.”