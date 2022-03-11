COMMENT: Western countries must listen to the voice of reason

ZIMBABWE continues to consolidate its international relations and on Wednesday it signed seven memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Kenya.

Two weeks ago, the Government which is on an engagement and re-engagement crusade, signed five additional (MoUs) with Botswana which further strengthened the two nations’ fraternal relations.

This was during the third session of the Zimbabwe/ Botswana Bi-National Commission meeting held in Victoria Falls. The MoUs with Kenya were signed during the third joint Commission which is only coming 25 years after the last joint Commission meeting between the two countries.

The two countries committed to co-operate in tourism, Conservation, Women empowerment, Community Development and in Sport and Recreation among other areas of mutual interests.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and Kenya were committed to increase bilateral trade, investment in tourism, transport, science, technology and innovation among other economic areas.

The Head of State and Government and his counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta reaffirmed a need for co-operation to deal with emerging global threats such as the Covid-19 pandemic and terrorism.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and Kenya are also committed to enhance co-operation towards mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and other environmental issues.

In his address President Kenyatta once again called for the removal of unilateral sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries as punishment for correcting the skewed land ownership which favoured the minority white farmers.

The call for the removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe are coming from all corners of the globe and it is time Western countries listen to the voice of reason.

We have said it before that given the ongoing political and economic reforms, there is no justification to continue maintaining the sanctions against Zimbabwe. Call for the unconditional removal of sanctions have come from Sadc, the AU, China, Cuba and the Non-Aligned Movement.

All are agreed that the sanctions are adversely affecting Zimbabwe’s efforts to grow its economy and improve the welfare of its people.

President Mnangagwa has, however, said Zimbabweans will not bury their heads in the sand but will do their best to ensure that despite the sanctions, the country grows its economy using available resources.

We want at this juncture to implore Zimbabweans to have a shared vision as they fight a common enemy that is against the country’s prosperity.

The country can only realise its vision of an upper middle-income economy by 2030 if every citizen puts shoulder to the wheel.