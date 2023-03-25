COMMENT: Zanu-PF demonstrates matured democracy

ZANU-PF today holds primary elections to select cadres to represent the revolutionary party in the forthcoming harmonised elections this year amid peace and order and cementing its status as the leader in internal democratic processes.

Unlike the days of old when primary elections were marred with bickering, divisions and mudslinging, Zanu-PF has rebranded ever since President Mnangagwa took over leadership of both party and State and turned into a well-oiled machine.

This has resulted in a multitude of party members coming forward to take part in the primary elections, itself a demonstration of matured democracy.

And again unlike the olden days characterised by mass disqualifications around this time, Zanu-PF under President Mnangagwa has allowed all eligible candidates to contest in the internal polls.

Speaking after Monday’s Politburo meeting, Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Chris Mutsvangwa said the party approved at least 99,9 percent of CVs of aspiring primary elections candidates saying only those involved in violence and criminal cases were disqualified.

“His Excellency is satisfied with the turnout, the list came in through the Commissariat Department and everyone, who felt that justice was not done had to bring the list directly to the Commissariat.

Approximately 99,9 percent of the candidates sailed through because His Excellency President Mnangagwa said no one should be left behind for any frivolous reason except where the candidate had a criminal record,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

The primary elections also come at the back of a successful party congress last year which endorsed President Mnangagwa as the sole Zanu-PF presidential candidate.

The congress was preceded by congresses of the women’s league, youth league and the new war veteran’s league, all held in a peaceful and orderly environment.

The order prevailing at the ruling Zanu-PF is attributed to the sound leadership of President Mnangagwa who has been clear from his inauguration that the party is a big pocket that can accommodate everyone.

At the same time, President Mnangagwa has said the party is too big to fit into a single individual’s pocket.

It is on this philosophy that Zanu-PF has been built on solid and visible structures unlike other political parties characterised by deepening divisions while others have no structures at all.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the party has so far set 87 000 cells that have been verified with 4,5 million voters.

“Zanu-PF rules by consent, not by history. This is the hallmark of the Second Republic. We are already at 4,5 million voters with nearly 87 000 cells that have been verified reaching 4,5 million voters,” he said.

“The numbers from our cells are a true reflection of people on the ground verified by their numbers. They are not from social media like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, where they use algorithms instead of real people. Social media cannot be used to get to the actual numbers because of the bots which manipulate numbers, so don’t beat your chest over lies. Those who use figures from social media do so to impress their funders from the West.”