Congratulations pour in from around as Zimbabwe turns 43

Bongani Ndlovu

[email protected]

COUNTRIES around the world congratulated Zimbabwe for attaining 43 years of Independence as the Second Republic’s re-engagement thrust continues to bear fruit.

The country celebrates Independence Day on 18 April.

For the second time since Independence in 1980, the main national independence festivities were held outside Harare, with this year’s celebrations at Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central.

The festivities ran under the theme “[email protected]: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo”, which captures the country’s growth trajectory under the Second Republic.

Thousands thronged Mt Darwin High School in Mashonaland Central, the venue of the main celebrations, to witness the festivities.

Congratulatory messages poured in from the United Kingdom, Russia, China, European Union, Spain and the SADC region, on Twitter.

The UK’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robison was among diplomats who attended the Independence Day main celebrations at Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central yesterday.

She posted pictures of herself at the celebrations on Twitter and a congratulatory message.

“Makorokoto, amhlophe! Good to attend Independence Day celebrations in beautiful Mt Darwin today, along with other Ambassadors. Last week I was pleased to give President @edmnangagwa a message from His Majesty the King in which he congratulated all Zimbabweans on this special day,” she said.

President Mnangagwa on Monday accepted the invitation by the United Kingdom Government to attend the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III in May,” tweeted Ambassador Robinson.

The French Embassy also posted a congratulatory message saying the Ambassador Mr Laurent Chevallier was also part of the festivities at Mt Darwin,

“France Happy Independence Day to the people of Zimbabwe! Today the French Ambassador attends Independence Day celebrations in Mt Darwin,” the embassy posted.

Long-time friends such as China and Russia sent their congratulatory messages on Twitter for Zimbabwe’s 43rd Independence.

Russia posted a picture of President Mnangagwa and President Vladimir Putin shaking hands captioned: “Happy 43rd Independence Day.”

Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe posted: “Congratulations to the Government and people of #Zimbabwe on the 43rd Independence Day and Congratulations on the 43rd anniversary of China-Zimbabwe diplomatic relations! We are set to embrace more peace&prosperity as we march side by side.”

Spain wished Zimbabwe prosperity.

“On Zimbabwe’s 43rd #NationalDay celebration, the Embassy of Spain in Harare wishes H.E., President E. Mnangagwa and the friendly people of #Zimbabwe, a future full of prosperity and hope.

The SADC block said: “Happy 43rd Independence Day to the Republic of Zimbabwe, a Member State of #SADC. We wish #Zimbabwe memorable celebrations & prosperity in the years ahead. #ZimAt43 .”

The EU Delegation in Zimbabwe posted: “Happy Independence Day Zimbabwe!”