CORONAVIRUS: President Mnangagwa declares total lockdown

Temba Dube, Deputy News Editor

President Mnangagwa has with effect from Monday declared a total lockdown on the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 which has infected more than 500 000 people worldwide.

The pandemic, first reported in China in December 2019 has spread rapidly throughout the world, forcing many countries to enforce lockdowns in a bid to halt new infections.

The virus thrives where people are crowded.

Addressing journalists in Harare, the President said all citizens would be required to stay at home, except essential movements to seek health services, buy food, seek medicines, other essentials and critical services.

President Mnangagwa said the army would be deployed alongside civilian authorities to ensure strict compliance to the shutdown…