Coronavirus: Prisoners forced to use buckets as toilets at jail for fortnight during pandemic

Prisoners were forced to use buckets as toilets at HMP Erlestoke in Wiltshire

The chief inspector of prisons said inmates were subjected to “degrading and unacceptable” treatment at HMP Erlestoke.

Prisoners were forced to use buckets as toilets and spent five months almost totally confined to cells at a jail, the chief inspector of prisons has said.

Concerns have been raised by Peter Clarke about HMP Erlestoke in Wiltshire during the pandemic.

He said that inmates were subjected to “degrading and unacceptable” treatment – with some waiting two weeks for cell toilets to be fixed.

Others were left without the ability to properly clean themselves, and a doubling in the use of force by staff on inmates since the start of lockdown was also reported.

He also said he found a “very troubling” picture of violence, disorder and self-harm.

Inspectors were also disturbed by the discovery of “significant amounts” of Hooch alcopops inside the jail – 370 litres since the start of the pandemic. “Racist” graffiti was also found, alongside broken cell windows with sharp shards of glass, blocked toilets and broken showers. The inspector has been in contact with Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, who agreed to address the issues. HMP Erlestoke holds around 500 prisoners and is a category C facility – the third most serious designation.