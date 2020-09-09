Covid-19 forces drop in Turnall profit

TURNALL Holdings has suffered an 82 percent dip in net profit to $28.1 million for the half-year ended June 2020 owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the comparable period last year, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed firm posted an after-tax profit of $153.1 million.

In the period under review, revenue was down to $203 million from $291 million in the comparable period as both local sales and exports slumped.

“The company volumes for the first quarter were 45 percent above the same period last year, but the second quarter volumes were 37 percent below the same period last year owing to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions,” chairman, Mr Bothwell Nyajeka, said.

Exports were down three percent, with no outside sales having been made in the second half of the year due to the supply chain disruptions and limited international logistics movement.

Turnall Holdings, a construction materials manufacturer, exports some of its products such as tiles, pavers and pipes to countries in the region, including South Africa.

Earnings per share were down to 5.74 cents from 31.14 cents in line with the drop in profitability. Mr Nyajeka said in the second half of the year, the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with the hyper inflationary environment would continue to impact on sales, which however recovered in July and August.

