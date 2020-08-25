Covid-19 lockdown conditions Statutory Instrument gazetted

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government has gazetted Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020 stipulating l conditions to be adhered to during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Zimbabwe, like many other countries, is on a national lockdown as part of measures to curb the spread of the Covid-9 pandemic which has so far claimed 155 lives.

Dubbed the Public Health Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment; National Lockdown Consolidation and Amendment Order, 2020, the SI 200 of 2020 is a summary of legislation that has been put in place to ensure there is no spread of the global pandemic.

The piece of legislation also repeals 16 other previously gazetted public health statutory instruments which spoke to issues to do with national lockdown conditions.

According to the document, essential services include the work of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission established in terms of the Electoral Act.

“Essential services include any hospital service; any service relating to the generation, supply or distribution of electricity and any service relating to the supply and distribution of water. Any service relating to the production, supply, delivery or distribution of food in particular supermarkets and food retail store, fuel or coal as well as banking institutions, bureaux de changes, money transfer services are also essential services,” read the document.

The list also includes any sewerage or sanitary service; fire brigade or ambulance service; coal mining; communications and telecommunication services.

“The telecommunications services include the Internet, any public or licensed broadcasting service and the activities of persons as journalists, newspaper vendors or employees of such services.”

According to the SI, the conducting of public examinations at schools, colleges, universities or other tertiary institutions in accordance with circulars issued by the ministries responsible for primary, secondary, tertiary or technical education are also an essential service.

“The Government Printer (Printflow (Private) Limited); all criminal and civil courts together with their support staff including the Sheriff of the High Court or messengers of court are part of the essential services. All arms and organs of the State engaged in providing security services, and licensed private security services are also part of the essential services.”

Under the new regulations, residents who hoard food for profit making through resale will be subjected to prosecution if found guilty.

“No person shall, at his or her home or in any other premises or location, hoard medicines meant to combat Covid-19 or food in excess of what is needed to be stored for himself or herself and his or her family during the period of the national lockdown. No person shall export or attempt to export from Zimbabwe medical supplies needed to combat Covid-19 unless the exporter or other person in charge of the consignment for export of such supplies produces to a revenue, customs or enforcement officer a clearance letter,” reads part of the S1. — @thamamoe