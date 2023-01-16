Covid-19 zero vaccination raises alarm

Senior Health Reporter

ON Thursday last week, no single Covid-19 first dose was administered countrywide.

This was the first time zero vaccination for dose one was recorded ever since the vaccination programme started on 18 February 2021.

The following day, however, 52 people were vaccinated across the country.

Last month, the average for the first dose coverage stood at 250 per day and the figures have been dropping ever since.

Bulawayo’s vaccination coverage went down by 12 percent.

The number of people who have been receiving the lifesaving Covid-19 vaccine has been dropping since the start of this year amid concern that complacency may derail progress in ensuring that those who contract the disease will not suffer adverse effects.

Zimbabwe is targeting to fully vaccinate 11 239 749 eligible citizens and so far 58,6 percent of them have received their first dose, 44,1 percent their second and only 11,5 percent the third dose.

The national Covid-19 co-ordinator Dr Agnes Mahomva reminded members of the public that vaccination is one of the proven methods to prevent Covid-19 deaths.

She said enough vaccines have been procured by Government and there is therefore no excuse not to be vaccinated.

“We continue to urge people to be vaccinated as these vaccines have been tried and tested. Vaccination is one of the recommended guidelines that will help us deal with the impact of Covid-19. Yes, the prevalence rate has gone down but we still encourage people to come froward for vaccination,” said Dr Mahomva.

“It’s not all about figures or targets but ensuring that everyone of us takes responsibility of their lives by visiting the nearest health centre to get vaccinated for free. We encourage parents and guardians to also take the lead and ensure that their children aged 12 and above get vaccinated.”

Bulawayo provincial medical director Dr Maphios Siamuchembu said members of the public are now complacent yet the Covid-19 threat is still there.

He said the Ministry continues to encourage those yet to be vaccinated to come forward in order to protect themselves and others against Covid-19.

“Maybe we have reached saturation where we have vaccinated all those that are willing to be vaccinated or that appreciate the importance of vaccination. People could have become complacent because of the low numbers of Covid-19 patients but the threat is still there,” said Dr Siamuchembu.

He said the Ministry continues to mobilise people to come for vaccination and mobile teams are out to bring the services closer to the people.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 260 814 Covid-19 cases which include 254 359 recoveries and 5 643 deaths. — @thamamoe