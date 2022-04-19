Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of one of his newborn twins

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced one of his and partner Georgina Rodriguez’s newborn twins, a baby boy, has died.

The Manchester United striker and Rodriguez confirmed they were expecting twins back in October.

However, Ronaldo posted a message of Instagram on Monday evening confirming their baby boy had passed away.

He confirmed their baby girl had been safely delivered.

Their statement reads: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.” United released a statement of support which reads: “Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.” Ronaldo’s oldest son, Cristiano Jr, was born via surrogate in 2010 and he’s currently in the United academy. He then became father to twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo, via surrogacy in 2017. Rodriguez gave birth to their daughter, Alana Martina, later that year.

Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus in the summer and Rodriguez moved to Manchester with their family.

The couple first met during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid and Rodriguez worked in a Gucci store.

Ronaldo discussed that moment in a recent Netflix documentary and said: “From that moment [when they passed each other outside the clothing company where she worked] it stuck in my head and it was a ‘click’ moment.”