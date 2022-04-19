Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of one of his newborn twins

The Chronicle
Cristiano Ronaldo has announced one of his and partner Georgina Rodriguez’s newborn twins, a baby boy, has died.
The Manchester United striker and Rodriguez confirmed they were expecting twins back in October.
However, Ronaldo posted a message of Instagram on Monday evening confirming their baby boy had passed away.
He confirmed their baby girl had been safely delivered.
“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.
United released a statement of support which reads: “Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”
Ronaldo’s oldest son, Cristiano Jr, was born via surrogate in 2010 and he’s currently in the United academy.
He then became father to twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo, via surrogacy in 2017.
Rodriguez gave birth to their daughter, Alana Martina, later that year.
Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus in the summer and Rodriguez moved to Manchester with their family.
The couple first met during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid and Rodriguez worked in a Gucci store.
In a 2019 interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo declared he intends to marry Rodriguez one day.
The 37-year-old declared: “We’ll be [married] one day for sure. Geo is part of me.