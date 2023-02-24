Cyclone Freddy delayed by 12 hours

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

CYCLONE Freddy has been delayed by 12 hours but will be landing in Chipinge later this evening 24 February with even more strength as its speed would have increased from 110km/h to 120km/h, the Meteorological Services Department has announced.

Localised and heavy rains, of over 65mm, are expected from Saturday until Tuesday in Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Beitbridge, Chivi, Masvingo rural, Zaka, Gutu, and Buhera.

Matabeleland South provincial Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has already identified schools, churches, and clinics to be used as evacuation centres in Beitbridge, Insiza and Gwanda districts that could be affected by tropical storm Freddy.

The provincial CPU, chaired by the secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ms Latiso Dlamini, has activated response teams in the three districts.

Sub-aqua units from the police and army are also on high alert.

Authorities have also been warning members of the public to stay away from rivers even if it may not have rained heavily within the area as there is a possibility of heavy rains