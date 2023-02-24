Cyclone Freddy delayed by 12 hours

24 Feb, 2023 - 18:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Cyclone Freddy delayed by 12 hours Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ms Latiso Dlamini

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

CYCLONE Freddy has been delayed by 12 hours but will be landing in Chipinge later this evening 24 February with even more strength as its speed would have increased from 110km/h to 120km/h, the Meteorological Services Department has announced.

Localised and heavy rains, of over 65mm, are expected from Saturday until Tuesday in Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Beitbridge, Chivi, Masvingo rural, Zaka, Gutu, and Buhera.

Matabeleland South provincial Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has already identified schools, churches, and clinics to be used as evacuation centres in Beitbridge, Insiza and Gwanda districts that could be affected by tropical storm Freddy.

The provincial CPU, chaired by the secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ms Latiso Dlamini, has activated response teams in the three districts.

Sub-aqua units from the police and army are also on high alert.

Authorities have also been warning members of the public to stay away from rivers even if it may not have rained heavily within the area as there is a possibility of heavy rains [email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting