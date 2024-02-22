DANCE hosts a meeting with the Deaf community to hear their stories and challenges

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

A Deaf Theatre Group based at Amakhosi Theatre and Cultural Centre is hosting a consultative meeting with the Deaf community tomorrow (Friday) at the Mhlahlandlela Conference Room ground floor in Bulawayo.

The group, called Deaf Arts National Culture Entertainment (DANCE), is collaborating with the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small to Medium Enterprises, Department of Development, to organise the event.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide a platform for the Deaf community to voice their challenges, share their insights, and engage in constructive dialogue on issues affecting their lives. The topics of discussion will include access to education, employment opportunities, healthcare, and social services, among others.

DANCE manager, Tsungirirayi Tsikira, said in a press statement:

“The purpose of the consultative meeting is to provide a platform for members of the Deaf community to voice their challenges, share insights, and engage in constructive dialogue on issues affecting their lives. Topics of discussion will include access to education, employment opportunities, healthcare, and social services, among others.

“We are honoured to collaborate with the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community Small to Medium Enterprises, Department of Development, in organizing this important event. It is crucial to create spaces where the voices of the Deaf community are heard and valued. Through this consultative meeting, we aim to gather stories and experiences that will be incorporated into our theatrical productions.”

The meeting will feature presentations from key stakeholders, interactive discussions, and opportunities for community members to share their experiences and perspectives. Representatives from Deaf Arts, the Ministry of Women Affairs, and other relevant organisations will be present to facilitate the dialogue and address any questions or concerns.

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small to Medium Enterprises, Department of Development said it recognises the importance of collaboration and partnership in addressing the needs of the Deaf community.

“By working together with organisations like DANCE, we can create inclusive and equitable solutions that benefit all members of society. All members of the Deaf community, as well as stakeholders and allies, are encouraged to attend this consultative meeting to contribute to the conversation and help shape future initiatives and policies.”

DANCE is running a project supported by Culture Fund CreativeActions2 called “Celebrating Deaf Culture: A Journey of Theatrical Inclusion and Empowerment.” The project aims to promote Deaf culture and raise awareness about the Deaf community in Zimbabwe through theatrical performances, workshops, and community outreach. The project also seeks to empower Deaf artistes, enhance societal understanding of Deaf culture, and foster inclusivity in the arts industry.

Last year, DANCE curated the first-ever professional all-Deaf drama group dedicated to promoting Deaf culture and highlighting the challenges faced by the Deaf community. The group commemorated Deaf Awareness Month in October with a series of performances.

The consultative meeting is part of DANCE’s initiative to gather stories from the Deaf community and incorporate them into theatrical productions that will be touring Zimbabwe. Through this initiative, DANCE seeks to promote inclusivity, empowerment, and cultural appreciation.

DANCE is founded on the principles of accessibility and advocacy, and aims to break down barriers and celebrate the unique perspectives of the Deaf community. The consultative meeting is a timely one, given the background that the Deaf community faces a lot of barriers when it comes to the creative sector. One challenge is a lack of representation, since there are very few Deaf people working in the creative industries, and this makes it difficult for Deaf artistes to be taken seriously.

Another challenge is a lack of accessibility since many creative spaces are not designed to accommodate deaf people, which can make it difficult for them to participate fully.

@MbuleloMpofu