Khaya Arts Productions shows its philanthropic side by helping student with tuition

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

A group of talented dancers from Tshabalala suburb has shown that they have a heart of gold, as they organised a fundraising show to pay for the tuition of an underprivileged student at Masuku Primary School on Wednesday.

The student, name withheld, who is in Grade 6, is the first beneficiary of the initiative by Khaya Arts Productions, a traditional and contemporary dance ensemble that aims to help students in need. The initiative is part of their broader ‘Giving back to the community’ campaign, which also includes cleaning the streets of Tshabalala in line with the Government’s clean-up drive.

The show featured performances by Khaya Arts Academy and their senior counterparts, who showcased their skills in different kinds of dances. All the proceeds from the show went to pupil’s cause.

The Tshabalala Residents Association (TRA), an affiliate of the Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA), praised the ensemble for their work. TRA Executive, Albert Ndlovu, said:

‘This is the best thing that has happened in Tshabalala suburb with regards to creatives having and active involvement in the community. Khaya Arts Productions is helping in keeping our children out of the streets and from drugs and substance abuse. We really appreciate and respect their kind gesture.

“A child is raised by a community not by their respective, biological parents. This is exactly that ideology in motion.”

Khaya Arts Productions Director, Future Dube, said that it has always been their mission to give back to the community that raised them.

‘This event is a first of many as we plan our ‘Giving back to the community’ initiative to help children in our community thrive. We have always wanted to do this. We have our Khaya Arts Productions Juniors and Seniors to entertain and teach different kinds of dances. We will be visiting different schools where our juniors and seniors attended and identifying students in need of help with tuition.”

The event was also meant to foster the learning of Visual and Performance Arts (VPA) subject at school. The Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture was represented by Mlindazwe Mabhena, Faith Mkhwananzi, Themba Tshuma, and Eric Tshuma.

At the end of the day, the student received more than US$300, which made her and her grandmother very happy.

“I’m extremely grateful for the kind gesture. It has been the will of God for something like this to happen to my granddaughter. I wish Khaya Arts Productions all the best,” said the grandmother.

Khaya Arts Productions are set to organise a similar event at Mahlabezulu Primary School on March 13, before they prepare for a tour to the United Kingdom (UK) in August.

